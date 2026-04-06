Universal Audio Unveils UAD Voice Of God Plug‑In

Scotts Valley, CA (April 6, 2026)—Universal Audio has launched its new Little Labs Voice Of God Bass Resonance UAD plug‑in. Available natively for Mac and Windows—no Apollo or UA hardware required—the plug-in is intended to help shape bass frequencies.

Emulating the long running Little Labs Voice of God Analog Bass Resonance 500 Series module, the plug-in allows users to hone in on the low end they desire, while eliminating mush and flab, resulting in more strident and precise drums, bass, vocals, drum machines and the like. Users can focus on subharmonics, fundamental or upper harmonics as needed and sculpt more of a sense of authority into a track’s low end.

While the plug-in was initially only available for UA Apollo users, the new native edition opens its use to anyone with a DAW without the need for additional Universal Audio hardware. That said, current owners of the Voice of God plug‑in for Apollo are eligible for special upgrade pricing to the native version.

The Little Labs Voice Of God Bass Resonance plug-in is currently available for an introductory price of $49 USD MSRP but will soon rise to its standard $99 USD MSRP.