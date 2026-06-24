Undertone Audio Unveils MPEQ-1 EQ Plug-In

The MPEQ-1 Super-Parametric Saturation Equalizer plug-in brings the company’s equalizer into a digital format for the first time.

Nashville, TN (June 24, 2026)—Undertone Audio has introduced a new plug-in edition of its long-running MPEQ-1 Super-Parametric Saturation Equalizer. While it is said to accurately emulate its hardware inspiration, the plug-in takes advantage of the digital realm to include new creative tools that extend beyond what was possible in hardware.

Intended for mixing and mastering engineers, the MPEQ-1 plug-in integrates independent saturation control on every EQ band, allowing users to shape frequency balance and harmonic character as needed. EQ bands can be controlled directly using typical digital parameter controls, or via a graphic recreation of the original hardware.

The MPEQ-1 plug-in emulates the original hardware’s sound and abilities, filters, Q control, and its Vari-Phase mode across four super-parametric bands. However, the new plug-in edition also includes features including full recall, automation, instant A/B compare and integrated spectrum analysis.

“Engineers have been asking us when we would release a plug-in version of the MPEQ-1 and our answer was always: only when we could do something genuinely new,” explains Eric Valentine, founder, Undertone Audio. “The MPEQ-1 has always been about expanding what an equalizer can do. By combining the EQ’s flexible architecture with independent saturation, the plugin gives engineers and producers a level of tonal control that simply wasn’t possible before.”

The MPEQ-1 plug-in is available from Undertone Audio’s website at $149—a price that includes the plug-in license, factory preset library and free updates.