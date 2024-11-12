UA’s Apollo Monitor Correction by Sonarworks Feature Debuts

New York, NY (November 12, 2024)—Hot on the heels of last month’s launch of the Apollo X Gen 2 interface, Universal Audio has dropped the well-anticipated Apollo Monitor Correction by Sonarworks feature, making it available for both the new Gen 2 as well as the original Gen 1 model.

Apollo Monitor Correction by Sonarworks provides real-time SoundID Reference integration to Apollo X interfaces. Users can apply Apollo Monitor Correction custom profiles to their reference headphones or studio monitors and correct their room’s acoustics. Calibration profiles run in real-time on Apollo’s DSP using filters and alignment delays for stereo or multi-channel speaker systems, enabling ‘set-and-forget’ reference listening.

Creating a custom profile requires SoundID Reference Software and a compatible measurement microphone, available separately. Making use of Sonarworks’ technology, users create a speaker profile—a roughly 20-minute process during which SoundID Reference assesses the acoustic properties of the space, speakers and their relative location, measuring around the listening spot.

After setting a target profile (Flat, Dolby, a custom profile or a target simulating other devices), users send the calibration to the Apollo X, thus allowing the calibration to be used directly within their hardware. The integration also allows headphone calibration profiles from more than 500 supported models to be applied; these, too, can run directly within the Apollo X hardware.

Through December 31st, 2024, all Apollo X Gen 2 customers will receive the Apollo Monitor Correction Add-On for free, which enables them to activate the Apollo X integration with SoundID.