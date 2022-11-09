Universal Audio Hitsville Reverb Chambers Plug-In Launched

The classic Motown reverb sound was in fact the attic of the label’s Hitsville U.S.A studio; now that space is emulated in UA’s new plug-in.

Scotts Valley, CA (November 9, 2022)—Universal Audio will take your sound back in time with the release of its new Hitsville Reverb Chambers, a plug-in emulation of the reverb chambers that shaped the Motown Sound. Officially licensed by the Motown Museum, Hitsville U.S.A, the plug aims to provide users with the same reverb sounds used by the producers of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and others.

The real-world reverb chambers inside the Hitsville studio were in the attic; that space was converted into a chamber that became an essential part of the Motown sound. With help from the original engineers who built them, UA has emulated those spaces and made them adjustable with a series of simple controls. Users can dial in classic reverb sounds on vocals and instruments, and with Dynamic Room Modeling technology—the same used on UA’s Capitol Chambers and Ocean Way Studios plug-ins—users can reposition the chamber mics to explore new sounds beyond the original positions.

“The sound of Motown music lives in all of our heads,” says Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. “The attic chambers at Hitsville were crucial to the emotion of those classic recordings, and we couldn’t be happier to bring those same inspiring reverb effects to a new generation of music creators.”

Available for Apollo/UAD hardware owners and UAD Spark subscribers ($19.99/month), Hitsville Reverb Chambers is also available as a perpetual license ($349) for UA Apollo and UAD Accelerator owners (UAD, AAX, VST, AU).