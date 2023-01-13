Universal Audio Sphere DLX, LX Modeling Mics Launch

Universal Audio’s new Sphere DLX and LX Modeling microphones enable users to change mic type, polar pattern, and other characteristics.

Scotts Valley, CA (January 12, 2023)—Universal Audio’s new Sphere DLX and LX Modeling microphones are shipping, with each model enabling users to change mic type, polar pattern, and other characteristics, even post-tracking.

Each UA Sphere condenser features models of classic mics from Neumann, Telefunken, AKG, Sony, and others, while additionally offering Dual Mode for blended mic combinations, Realtime UAD Processing for recording with Apollo interfaces, and presets.

The UA Sphere DLX features emulations of 38 classic studio mics, while the UA Sphere LX offers 20 mic models in a smaller package. Each features IsoSphere technology for reducing room coloration, along with gold-sputtered diaphragms.

The UA Sphere DLX, running $1,499 (USD), can provide characteristics of 38 different ribbon, condenser and dynamic microphones. Users working in any major DAW can still change mic type, polar pattern and other characteristics, even after tracking with any interface. UA notes that the microphone will allow users to capture acoustic guitars, drum overheads, and more in stereo with a single mic. The mic offers IsoSphere presets tailored for bedroom studios and popular isolation filters, and it comes with a standard shockmount, mic stand mount, 25’ cable, and carrying case.

Meanwhile, the UA Sphere LX, with an MSRP of $999 (USD) gives the user 20 mic models instead, but provides similar parameter changes, along with a mic stand mount, 10’ cable, and carrying case.