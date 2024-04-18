Waves and Sony Collaborate in the Cloud

At the 2024 NAB Show, Sony showcased integration of the Waves Cloud MX audio mixer with its M2L-X live production switcher.

Las Vegas, NV (April 18, 2024)—At the 2024 NAB Show, Sony showcased integration of the Waves Cloud MX audio mixer with its M2L-X live production switcher for software-based live production workflows.

According to Sony, the M2L-X provides more flexibility and capability for customers’ production workflow, due to its forthcoming utilization of a COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) and VPC (virtual private cloud) environment. The M2L-X is specifically designed to address the evolving demands of professional live production within the B2B domain, where demand for content continues to expand, particularly in scenarios such as multi-lingual international sports events and local sports content. It caters to extensive-scale live productions, providing adaptable workflows to accommodate current mid-to-large-scale live production challenges.

Waves’ Cloud MX offers full integration of Waves’ catalog of audio plug-ins in a scalable, remotely operated, broadcast-ready cloud workflow. The integration with Sony’s M2L-X vision switcher emphasizes scalability, flexibility and cost-efficiency, minimizing the need for on-premises resources and making broadcasting more accessible and economical for various entities.

Multiple touchscreen support allows users to combine two Waves FIT controllers to the same mixer for 32+2 faders and encoders per mix layer, or independently, where each FIT controls a mix layer of the user’s choice. Plug-ins are controlled directly from the Waves FIT controller (and/or Mackie/MIDI controllers) offering a tactile experience. Plug-in parameters are auto-mapped to the FIT control surface, allowing users to mix with plug-ins hands-on, with zero manual setup.