Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Waves and Sony Collaborate in the Cloud

At the 2024 NAB Show, Sony showcased integration of the Waves Cloud MX audio mixer with its M2L-X live production switcher.

By Mix Staff

Waves and Sony Collaborate in the CloudLas Vegas, NV (April 18, 2024)—At the 2024 NAB Show, Sony showcased integration of the Waves Cloud MX audio mixer with its M2L-X live production switcher for software-based live production workflows.

According to Sony, the M2L-X provides more flexibility and capability for customers’ production workflow, due to its forthcoming utilization of a COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) and VPC (virtual private cloud) environment. The M2L-X is specifically designed to address the evolving demands of professional live production within the B2B domain, where demand for content continues to expand, particularly in scenarios such as multi-lingual international sports events and local sports content. It caters to extensive-scale live productions, providing adaptable workflows to accommodate current mid-to-large-scale live production challenges.

Waves Brings Updates to NAB Show

Waves’ Cloud MX offers full integration of Waves’ catalog of audio plug-ins in a scalable, remotely operated, broadcast-ready cloud workflow. The integration with Sony’s M2L-X vision switcher emphasizes scalability, flexibility and cost-efficiency, minimizing the need for on-premises resources and making broadcasting more accessible and economical for various entities.

Multiple touchscreen support allows users to combine two Waves FIT controllers to the same mixer for 32+2 faders and encoders per mix layer, or independently, where each FIT controls a mix layer of the user’s choice. Plug-ins are controlled directly from the Waves FIT controller (and/or Mackie/MIDI controllers) offering a tactile experience. Plug-in parameters are auto-mapped to the FIT control surface, allowing users to mix with plug-ins hands-on, with zero manual setup.

Close