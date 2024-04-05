SSL Sets System T Cloud Launch for NAB Show

Las Vegas, NV (April 5, 2024)—Solid State Logic will debut System T Cloud, a virtualized audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast, at the 2024 NAB Show.

​System T Cloud offers virtualized processing, control and audio routing. It provides up to 256 processing paths, supporting stereo, 5.1 and immersive formats, all controlled via hardware or software interfaces from any location. With a fully integrated Dante Connect implementation, the Virtual Tempest Engine offers 256×256 inputs and outputs, with audio routing control managed directly from the UI, and stored and recalled with the showfile. Across a distributed production architecture, any combination of hardware and software control interfaces can be utilized, offering a unified operator experience.

​Cloud-based, or virtualized, audio processing could have a number of benefits for broadcasters and service providers, such as minimizing operational costs due to less physical hardware onsite, while idle resource capacity can be utilized more efficiently. The ability to manage multiple live events in various geographical locations from a single control room could also reduce travel and lower production operations’ carbon footprints.

​Over the past two years, Solid State Logic and fellow Audiotonix manufacturer Calrec have been working with broadcasters to gain insights into their production needs, particularly in harnessing cloud-based processing and virtualized control. Through a series of successful Proof-of-Concept (PoC) events, encompassing both shadow and live-to-air productions, SSL and Calrec have co-developed virtualized DSP capabilities.

In addition to Solid State Logic showcasing System T Cloud on the company’s booth at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV, partner programs with systems integrator, Diversified and Audinate are also running throughout the show.