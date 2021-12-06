Waves Retro Fi Plug-in Debuts

Waves Audio has introduced Retro Fi, a “lofi FX chain” for creating textures, warm analog sounds and the timbre of cassettes and vinyl.

Knoxville, TN (December 6, 2021)—Waves Audio has introduced Retro Fi, a “lofi FX chain” for creating textures, warm analog sounds and the old-school timbre of cassettes and vinyl. This plug-in includes a palette of lofi noises, spaces, devices and textures for use in a variety of aural situations.

The Waves Retro Fi plug-in is based around a set of four modules/sections—Device, Space, Noise and Mechanics—that can be combined as needed.

Device is an analog coloring and tonal shaping engine, making use of impulse responses, an era-specific Styler for 1950-80s retro tones, a compressor and more. Elsewhere, Space adds saturated echo and analog reverb (spring/plate) for depth, while Noise serves up a library of 60-plus textures, including cassette and vinyl noises among others. A smart noise generation algorithm keeps textures ever-changing so that they don’t loop. Meanwhile, Mechanics emulates mechanical wear and tear of old cassettes tapes and vinyl records, using two independent modulation engines that have adjustable wow, wobble and speed.

A brace of 250 artist presets—curated by top producers and beat makers in hip hop, electronic genres, rock and more, including producers for Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Dr. Dre, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and others—is also included with Retro FI.