Waves StudioRack Now Hosts Any VST3 Plug-in

Knoxville, TN (September 12, 2022)—With the release of Waves StudioRack V14, the plug-in chainer can now host non-Waves VST3 plug-ins. The new update allows users to create, save and load complete plug-in chains containing not only Waves plug-ins but also VST3 plug-ins by other brands.

Under the new update, VST3 plugins by other manufacturers work the same as Waves plug-ins do. StudioRack allows users to build chains of up to eight plugins from one DAW insert and save them for instant recall. Multiple parameters from different plugins in a chain can be assigned to StudioRack’s macro controls, allowing users to basically build their own “custom plug-ins.”

Parallel processing racks let users split audio from any point in any chain into parallel mono, stereo and M/S racks without having to create complex routings in a DAW. StudioRack’s multiband split racks can turn a StudioRack-compatible plug-in into a multiband processor, with detailed control over crossover points.

StudioRack allows users to save chains with their internal routings and open them in any DAW, aiding work with other pros who use different DAWs. The ability to host VST3 plug-ins also means one’s VST3 plug-ins can be used in non-VST3 DAWs like Logic or Pro Tools. Plug-in search is easy and complemented by more than 170 presets for complete plug-in chains.