Waves Ships AI Voice Plug-in for Broadcast

Knoxville, Tenn. (August 20, 2025)—Waves Audio has begun shipping a new AI-powered noise reduction plug-in for voice, Clarix LB, designed to instantly clean ambient noise in real-time broadcast environments.

Clarix LB is intended for on-location anchors, reporters, live-streamed worship services or any live voice capture scenario. The new plug-in is compatible with the Waves SoundGrid processing platform as well as the SuperRack LiveBox, making it suitable for real-time live broadcast workflows.

Users choose the exact voice/noise balance with a single knob on the plug-in, which operates at up to 96 kHz sample rate and with 47 ms latency. It offers “double” analysis plus width control for stereo sources.

The plug-in’s AI noise reduction is powered by the same Technology and Engineering Emmy Award-winning Waves Neural Networks engine that drives Waves’ latest generation of noise removal plug-ins for studio and live applications, such as Clarity Vx Pro.

This plug-in can run on any major mixing console via Waves SuperRack SoundGrid and SuperRack Performer, or SoundGrid Rack for Venue or on the Waves eMotion LV1 (including the LV1 Classic mixing console). Because the plug-in uses Waves’ neural network noise removal engine in real time, it requires significant processing power. To ensure stable performance across all SoundGrid platforms a Waves Titan SoundGrid server is required for real-time SoundGrid processing.

Clarix LB has been added to the Waves Ultimate plug-in subscription, which includes the comprehensive Waves catalog of over 240 plug-ins as monthly or annual subscriptions. It is also available for purchase as a separate plug-in (perpetual license).