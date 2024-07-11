Sean Paul Makes Waves with LV1 Mixers on Tour

Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper Sean Paul is out on tour with Waves eMotion LV1 live mixers at FOH and monitors.

Knoxville, TN (July 10, 2024)—Jamaican Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper Sean Paul is out on tour with Waves eMotion LV1 live mixers at FOH and monitors along with Waves Ionic 16 stageboxes on stage.

“The decision to use the eMotion LV1 for this tour was driven by practical considerations and clear advantages,” comments FOH engineer Omatali Beckett. “The eMotion LV1 system offers excellent dynamic range and headroom, making it competitive with other leading digital mixer brands. The sound quality of the LV1 is clear, punchy and pristine! This is the first time we’ve taken the LV1 out on tour with Waves Ionic 16 stage boxes. The quality of their Waves Signature Preamps is unmatched. Plus, the ability to toggle between pure preamp sound and enhanced richness on a per-input is second to none.”

Beckett, who has mixed monitors for Gwen Stefani and Mariah Carey and FOH for T-Pain, continues: “It’s the only mixer that could fit comfortably in the limited space available within the trailer on the back of our tour bus. With limited room for gear, having a compact mixer allowed us to optimize storage and transport logistics. The LV1’s portability and space-saving design is unparalleled, an indispensable asset for our touring setup.”

Monitor engineer Dwight “Coolie” Bancey, who has worked with Jimmy Cliff, Billy Ocean and Cham, adds, “We selected the eMotion LV1 for Monitor primarily due to its superior sound quality. The LV1’s sound quality is exceptional. The audio is crisp, clean, and clear. Also, it is extremely compact. It enables a rapid and straightforward setup. Once the gear is in place, it takes just around 10 minutes to get everything ready.”

Beckett’s FOH setup includes one Waves Ionic 16 stagebox as local I/O, a Waves Axis Scope, Waves Extreme-C SoundGrid Server, Waves FIT controller for eMotion LV1 and a Netgear GS110TPv3 switch.

Bancey’s setup at monitors includes three Waves Ionic 16 SoundGrid stageboxes, a Waves Axis Scope, Waves Extreme-C Server, Waves Fit controller and a Netgear GS110TPv3 switch.