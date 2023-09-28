Work Pro Unveils Arena Series Loudspeakers

Valencia, Spain (September 28, 2023)—Work Pro has launched a new weather-proof, outdoor loudspeaker range, the Arena Series, comprised of four compact full-range speaker models.

The coaxial speakers are available in 6″, 8″, 10″ and 12″ sizes and deliver between 300W and 600W of power depending on the model size selected. In addition, the Arena Series features a Dual 8″ 800W band-pass waterproof subwoofer that supplements low-frequency punch for any Arena Series installation.

Environmentally adaptive and with hydrophobically-treated grills, the Arena Series has moisture-sealed crossovers to protect sound integrity. Polyvinyl enclosures that mimic wood finishes provide additional protection against the elements.

“We see many uses for the Arena Series, from general outdoor applications such as fairs, theme parks and restaurant and club terraces, through to outdoor shopping malls, sports arenas and swimming pools where a high-quality sound system doesn’t just enhance the overall visitor experience but also provides a vital conduit for important safety announcements,” says Juan Jose Vila, CEO of Equipson, Work Pro’s parent company. “The versatility of this series is unparalleled as it is suited to any venue – indoor or outdoor, commercial or residential – that requires plenty of power from a small and totally weatherproof enclosure.”