AtlasIED AS Series Loudspeakers Debut

Phoenix, AZ (July 5, 2023)—AtlasIED has launched its new AS Series of all-weather, surface-mount loudspeakers.

Featuring modern industrial design intended to visually fit into any space, as well as high-efficiency transformers with flat response, the AS series is intended for use in the surface mount category. The AS series is available in five full-range models, including a 4-inch, 5-inch, 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch model, along with a 10-inch subwoofer. Each loudspeaker supports multiple mounting options, including yokes, universal brackets, and VESA compatibility.

Available in black or white, AS Series loudspeakers are constructed of weather-resistant materials, making the line appropriate for numerous types of applications, including use in wet or high humidity areas. UL1480 listed and IP55 rated, the AS Series will be available for purchase later this year.

“The AS Series is our most advanced, outdoor-ready surface mount loudspeaker to date, combining an enhanced design and smooth sound quality with the versatility our customers need,” said Mike Ulrich, vice president of Speciality Acoustical Projects at AtlasIED. “Whether you’re looking to create high-energy in an outdoor shopping plaza, a festive atmosphere in an open beer garden, or even a calming mood in a hotel lobby, the AS series capably handles a variety of climates and unpredictable weather conditions.”