Yamaha Launches DHR, CHR Series Loudspeakers

Yamaha Pro Audio has introduced its new DHR and CHR Series loudspeakers, both featuring 10", 12" and 15" models for various applications.

New York, NY (August 30, 2021)—Yamaha Pro Audio has introduced its new DHR and CHR Series loudspeakers.

Both lines sport plywood cabinets finished in a tough polyurea coating for durability, and their 10″ models have reportedly been optimized for fixed installation and utilities, 12″ models designed for use as floor monitors, and 15″ versions for FOH applications, all featuring custom transducers. The DHR Series transducers are driven by DSP-equipped class-D power amplifiers.

The 10″ models are equipped with rotating HF horns and and are compatible with an optional UB-DXRDHR10 U-bracket for use in fixed installations and utility, while the 12″ models are the first Yamaha speakers to feature a coaxial compression driver. The largest in the lineup are the 15″ models, which feature dual-angle pole sockets and rigging points for use in fixed installations or as temporary main speakers for sound reinforcement.

“The DHR and CHR Series are an innovative new lineup of powered and passive loudspeakers based on combining the concept of optimization for specific applications with the know-how gained through the design, development, and production of the high-end DZR/CZR and DXR mkII Series as well the most affordable DBR/CBR Series. It gives me great pleasure to announce that the addition of these six new models will allow us greater flexibility in providing our customers with affordable solutions that are optimized for their needs, and strengthen our lineup of professional audio speaker systems by offering the high-quality sound,” says Chihaya ‘Chick’ Hirai, General Manager of Yamaha’s PA Marketing and Sales Department.