Yamaha Debuts New Studio Monitors with HS Series Updates

Buena Park, CA (November 15, 2023)—Yamaha has updated its long-running HS Series studio monitor line with the introduction of its new HS3 and HS4 speakers, aimed at content creators, musicians and streamers.

Housed in a compact design with a small footprint, the two-way bass reflex powered studio monitors are intended for home studios and smaller workspaces. The HS3 and HS4 each utilize a class-D amplifier, resulting in a lightweight package and simplified cable connections, which allow the speakers to be transported.

The rear panels of the HS3 and HS4 are also equipped with room control and high trim functions that allow users to make adjustments to tune sound for an environment, like reducing the exaggerated low-end that can often occur when speakers are placed next to walls.

Additionally, the rear panels combine XLR/TRS phone, RCA, and stereo mini-jacks, allowing users to connect to a range of professional and consumer equipment such as computers, audio interfaces, audio mixers, and electric instruments. HS3 and HS4 also feature proprietary “Twisted Flare Port” technology that is said to reduce air turbulence noise in the bass reflex port.

The HS3 and HS4 will be available in white or black cabinets starting at the start of January, 2024, with the HS3 models running $229 and the HS4 versions running $249.