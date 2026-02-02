dBTechnologies Launches VIO L1608 Line Array

Miami Beach, FL (February 2, 2026)—At the recent NAMM Show, dBTechnologies launched its new VIO L1608, a new 3-way, tri-amplified active line array module. Intended for hard use in touring, rental and installation applications, VIO L1608 aims to bring three-way performance to an enclosure the size of a traditional 2-way dual-8″ array.

Housed in a compact footprint, the VIO L1608 sports 3-way acoustic architecture based around neodymium transducers: a coaxial MF–HF assembly and dual 8-inch LF drivers driven by a 1600 W RMS Class-D amplifier. An optimized waveguide on the coax assembly and a low crossover point around 600 Hz are said to extend part of the midrange into the horn for improved pattern accuracy.

According to dBTechnologies, the considerable output relative to its VIO L1608 enclosure’s size is in large part due to its Side-Firing Bassflex Ports, a lateral airflow geometry said to minimize turbulence, stabilize internal pressure and improve acoustic loading.

VIO L1608 is the first VIO module to include the A2Net protocol as a standard feature, supporting high-resolution digital audio distribution and Aurora Net control, retaining backwards compatibility with RDNet controller. An optional Dante interface remains available for networked audio infrastructures.

Given the smaller size of the cabinet, the modules can be flown by one person; the enclosures feature 3-point rigging for quick single-technician deployment. The enclosures also feature custom weatherproofing to protect the electronics, upgraded water treatment for the transducers, and a fibrous foam behind the grille to improve water resistance. Existing VIO technologies, such as inclinometer integration, digital network readiness, opto-isolated preamps, NFC-assisted positioning, and a bright front ID LED for positioning and identification are also present.