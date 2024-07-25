Yorkville Sound Nx Loudspeaker Series Grows

Toronto, Canada (July 25, 2024)—Yorkville Sound’s long-running NX Loudspeaker series has been a cornerstone product line for the company for decades. Now it has been both expanded and updated with the company’s announcement of new models in the range—the NX8P and NX12P.

The new NX8P and NX12P models uphold the series’ name while also sporting advanced DSP, onboard limiting, extended connectivity, and more.

The NX8P features an 8” woofer and 2,600 watts of peak power. For those who need to get louder, meanwhile, the new NX12P offers a 12” driver and 4,850 peak watts. Both of the new NX Series loudspeaker models are intended for multifaceted use, and are able to be deployed as front-of-house speakers, monitor wedges or side-fill cabinets as needed.

Both of the new NX speakers feature an onboard three-channel mixer, so they can be used without an external console in small PA applications. Unique among the NX series, they also support Bluetooth audio, including wireless stereo playback between two cabinets.

The master section features a high-pass filter for use with a subwoofer or as a vocal monitor, and three selectable modes optimize EQ and dynamics for live performance, background music or stage monitor use.