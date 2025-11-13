d&b audiotechnik Launches CCLi Line Array

Japan (November 13, 2025)—d&b audiotechnik has announced its latest offering, the CCLi Compact Cardioid Line Array. Set to debut November 19 at the upcoming Inter Been show in Japan, the CCLi marks the German company’s latest addition to its growing line of installation-oriented systems.

Sporting compact dimensions (209 x 593 x 355 mm) and a minimal design, the CCLi features broadband directivity control down to 60 Hz, along with low-frequency cardioid behavior that reportedly can be used to focus acoustic energy on specific audience areas, helping minimize reflections on side and rear walls.

The CCLi system is available in 80- and 120-degree horizontal dispersion models (CCLi8 and CCLi12). As with other d&b loudspeaker systems, the system package also includes a range of matching subwoofers, such as a dedicated flying subwoofer (CCLi-SUB), the installation version of the CCL-SUB. The Bi12 multipurpose passive cardioid ground subwoofer is introduced specifically for installations. A mobile ground subwoofer version (B12) is also available for the CCL system.

Zeroing in on installation market needs, the CCLi also offers a minimal design with a new front grille integrated with less visible rigging elements, side panels that replace the CCL handles with flushed side grills, and an optional Phoenix Euroblock connector panel with sealed cable gland.

Both the CCLi and the B12/Bi12 subwoofers will start shipping in Q1 2026.