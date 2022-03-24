Yorkville Sound YXL15SP Powered Subwoofer Launches

Yorkville Sound has unveiled its new YXL15SP powered subwoofer, largely intended for use by working DJs and musicians.

Toronto, Canada (March 24, 2022)—Yorkville Sound has unveiled its new YXL15SP powered subwoofer, largely intended for use by working DJs and musicians.

As the YXL15SP is the latest addition to the YXL Series, Yorkville’s new line of powered cabinets, the new sub provides 1,000 watts with efficient speaker components, making the sub loud for its size. Weighing in at just over 60 pounds, the YXL15SP is likely easy to transport.

Jeff Cowling, Yorkville’s vice president of Sales and Marketing, noted, “Subwoofers are a Yorkville Sound specialty. With the YXL15SP, we have a powered sub option that is accessible, versatile and upholds our reputation for great sound and durability.”

The YXL15SP powered subwoofer is available in stores now, and can be used with any full-range cabinet. Yorkville Sound’s YXL line provides options for 10, 12 and 15 inch full-range speakers.

Yorkville Sound has been a manufacturer of PA systems and loudspeakers, Traynor instrument amplifiers, installed audio systems and accessories since its inception in 1963. The company now employs over 220 people in a 150,000-square-foot facility in Pickering Ontario, Canada (a suburb of Toronto). In addition to its manufacturing capability, Yorkville Sound is an importer and distributor of microphones, and accessories under the Apex brand as well as studio effects, signal processors, microphone preamps and accessories under the brand name Applied Research & Technology (ART).