Plugin Alliance Releases Black Box Analog Design HG-Q

Emphasis on precision, control and analog warmth in a single 'six-band structure' EQ plug-in.

Berlin, November 6—Plugin Alliance, in collaboration with Black Box Analog Design, has announced the HG-Q—a revolutionary analog-style EQ plug-in meticulously modeled after the forthcoming HG-Q hardware EQ. Building on the success of the original HG-2, the HG-Q delivers a blend of analog warmth, advanced frequency shaping, and unique harmonic control for mix engineers and producers.

With a six-band structure that features three fully independent bands each for boost and cut, the HG-Q allows users to simultaneously sculpt and enhance different parts of the frequency spectrum. HG-Q goes beyond traditional equalization by incorporating advanced saturation capabilities and dynamic phase interactions, producing a rich, cohesive sound that’s both warm and highly detailed.

Key features include: