Plugin Alliance Releases Black Box Analog Design HG-Q

Berlin, November 6—Plugin Alliance, in collaboration with Black Box Analog Design, has announced the HG-Q—a revolutionary analog-style EQ plug-in meticulously modeled after the forthcoming HG-Q hardware EQ. Building on the success of the original HG-2, the HG-Q delivers a blend of analog warmth, advanced frequency shaping, and unique harmonic control for mix engineers and producers.
With a six-band structure that features three fully independent bands each for boost and cut, the HG-Q allows users to simultaneously sculpt and enhance different parts of the frequency spectrum. HG-Q goes beyond traditional equalization by incorporating advanced saturation capabilities and dynamic phase interactions, producing a rich, cohesive sound that’s both warm and highly detailed.
Key features include:
- Analog Modeled Sound—Faithfully developed by Brainworx, the HG-Q brings the analog character of Black Box hardware to your DAW, delivering the rich, warm tone that engineers love.
- Six-Band Structure—Features three bands each for boost and cut, offering exceptional precision and the ability to adjust the Q values for each band independently.
- Advanced Saturation Circuit—Adds harmonic content that enhances lower-level details without compromising clarity, resulting in a dense, vibrant sound.
- Tube Saturation in Boost Bands—Each boost band incorporates a tube saturation stage, adding warmth and harmonic richness to the signal.
- Solid-State Technology for Cut Filters—The cut filters utilize solid-state technology, ensuring precise and clean frequency removal.
- 2X Mode—Expands the EQ range to allow up to 16dB boosts and cuts, intensifying saturation for deeper harmonic nuances.
- Flexible Configurations—Choose between serial and parallel processing, as well as stereo, mid/side, and dual mono modes, for ultimate control over frequency interactions.
- Intuitive User Interface—Features high-resolution EQ curve visuals, Auto-Listen functionality, and scalable UI to ensure a streamlined workflow