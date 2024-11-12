Plugin Alliance Black Box Analog Design HG-Q Plug-In Debuts

Usually plug-ins that are modeled off of audio hardware come out years, sometimes decades, after the original units—but not this time.

Berlin, Germany (November 11, 2024)—Usually plug-ins that are modeled off of audio hardware come out years, sometimes decades, after the original units—but not this time. Plugin Alliance, Brainworx and Black Box Analog Design have teamed up to launch HG-Q, an analog-style EQ plug-in that is modeled off of Black Box’s upcoming HG-Q hardware EQ.

The HG-Q is intended to provide analog warmth, frequency shaping, and unique harmonic control for users via a six-band structure that features three fully independent bands each for boost and cut. HG-Q additionally provides advanced saturation capabilities and dynamic phase interactions. The result is a plug-in that was created in an effort to provide the warmth and depth of high-end analog hardware alongside the flexibility of modern software.

The analog modeling was handled by Brainworx. In addition to the Six-Band Structure, the plug-in also offers an Advanced Saturation Circuit, used to provide harmonic content that reportedly enhances lower-level details. There’s also tube saturation in boost bands via a tube saturation stage, but at the same time, the cut filters utilize modeled solid-state technology, for frequency removal. A special 2X Mode expands the EQ range to allow up to 16 dB boosts and cuts. Users can choose between serial and parallel processing, as well as stereo, mid/side, and dual mono modes, and more.

The HG-Q plug-in is available with introductory pricing of $89.99 through early February, 2025, when it will revert to its $249 MSRP.