Product of the Week: Apple Logic Pro X 10.5

Dollar for dollar, Logic Pro X offers arguably the most versatile and powerful toolset on the Mac side of the DAW market, and it just received a significant upgrade.

This week, Apple released version 10.5, a free update for any Logic Pro X owner and $199 for first-timers. The new version adds several major features, most of which are aimed at the EDM and hip-hop worlds but will also be appreciated by those who work in other styles.

The big kahuna in the “what’s new” department is called Live Loops. It’s a grid-based alternate arranging environment that makes it easy to launch, arrange, record and process loops.

Considering that Apple beefed up Logic’s already prodigious collection with an additional 2,500 loops, there’s plenty to work with. Naturally, you can also use your own audio or MIDI loops. In addition to controlling its features from your computer, you can also use Logic Remote, a new app for iOS to manipulate and trigger loops with multitouch gestures on a tablet or phone.

On the processing side, Apple included a new plug-in called Remix FX that’s designed especially for Live Loops but is also available in Logic’s main arranging window. It offers a host of real-time DJ-type effects, including filtering, downsampling, scratching, tape stop, gating and more. It’s quite potent and surely will be appreciated by those working in a range of musical styles.

Read More: Apple Unveils Biggest Update to Logic Since Logic Pro X.

Apple also added several new instruments to Logic. Sampler is a powerful multisampler that replaces ESX24 as Logic’s flagship. (Don’t worry, it supports ESX24 instruments, so you’ll be able to open tracks from older versions.) Sampler also features Flex Time integration, and a host of features to make editing and instrument creation much easier.

Quick Sampler is another new instrument, designed to quickly turn single samples into usable instruments. Just drag-and-drop an audio file into it, set the length and a few editing parameters, and your instrument is ready to be played.

Drum Machine Designer is another new instrument. It lets you design custom electronic kits and add effects like distortion, delay, reverb and bit-crushing individually to each pad.

Those new kits are great to use with yet another new feature, Step Sequencer. Apple designed it for the creation of complex step sequences with any sound source from Logic Pro. Within it you can edit velocity, repeat, step rate and more for each row. You can even set some rows to go backward and others forward as the sequence plays, which not only provides additional control but also looks wild.

Those are just the headline additions. Apple also added a host of other new features and enhancements too numerous to list here. Find out more details in Apple’s Logic Pro X 10.5 release notes.