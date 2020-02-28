Product of the Week: L-Acoustics Kara II

Based upon its successful Kara Line Array, L-Acoustics has introduced the Kara II Long Throw Line Source. Intended for use in a variable curvature line source, the Kara II module was designed for clarity and long-throw capabilities in performing arts spaces, congregations, large corporate event spaces, or special event applications.

Kara II features Panflex, which enables the enclosure to provide four different horizontal coverage patterns, including 70-degree or 110-degree symmetrical, or 90-degree asymmetrical on either side. With tighter control of directivity, the 70-degree setting delivers an additional 2 dB of output compared to the 110-degree setting, with an increased throw capability.

Each Kara II enclosure is a two-way system employing dual 8-inch neodymium low-frequency cone drivers and one 3-inch neodymium high-frequency compression driver. Bandwidth is specified as 55 Hz to 20 kHz, with a maximum SPL of 142 dB (@ 70-degree symmetric). Input and link connections are available via four-pole SpeakOn connectors, and a four-point captive rigging system facilitates inter-enclosure angles of 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7.5 or 10 degrees.

Kara II may be deployed stand-alone or with its companion subwoofer, the L-Acoustics SB18, for use in medium-scale mobile and touring applications. It can also be used for out-, in- or down-fill purposes as a complement to large-format systems.

The enclosure is constructed from premium-grade Baltic birch plywood, and cabinet weight is 57 pounds. The Kara II is compliant with IP55 protection standards.