Apple Logic Pro 11.2—A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (May 30, 2025)—One of the joys of being a Logic Pro owner is that when Apple updates the software, you get useful new features and never have to pay an upgrade fee. One of those updates, Logic Pro 11.2, just dropped, and, sure enough, it has some cool new capabilities and lots of improvements on existing ones.

The feature that’s generated the most buzz (in the figurative sense) is the updated Stem Splitter, which includes several significant improvements. For one, Apple has increased its fidelity. The stems it produces sound impressively clean and artifact-free. In addition, it can now detect and separate two new stem types: guitar and piano, supplementing vocals, drums, bass and “other,” and bringing the total of stem types to six.

Plus, the new Submix feature lets you bounce out any combination of the separated stems as a submix. It offers presets for standard stem mix configurations such as Acapella, Instrumental, Vocals & Instrumental, Vocals, Instruments and Drums, Vocals, Instruments, Drums and Bass and Separate All Stems.

Another notable addition is called Flashback Capture. It makes it possible to retrieve audio that you played into Logic when you didn’t have record turned on. As long as you have a source connected to a track, Logic will remember what you played (up to one minute of audio), you can retrieve it with a button push or key command, and it will show up as a region in the track. If you have ever been noodling along with your track and thought, “I wish I’d been recording that,” you’ll appreciate Flashback Capture.

Also new are two Sound Packs. One, Dancefloor Rush is focused on the Drum & Bass genre, full of uptempo synths, drums, risers, vocals and more. Magnetic Imperfections features instruments, drum machines and individual samples with a low-fi/analog tape vibe. The third new pack, Tosin Abasi, is named after the progressive metal guitarist from Animals as Leaders, and features guitar and bass loops, amp sounds and effects.

If you work with large-track-count sessions, you’ll appreciate another new feature, the Search and Select Track command. It lets you find specific tracks by typing their names into a search box. You can then click on the track name to select it.

Also new is the ability to normalize audio directly in a track or region, rather than having first to open it in the Audio Track Editor. And, if you’ve been wishing for more fader resolution, Apple’s got you covered with the new Long Faders option available in the Mixer View.

If you’ve installed OS 15.4 or later on your Mac and have Apple Intelligence on and the ChatGPT extension activated, you can access Apple’s Writing Tools inside the Project or Track Notes panes.

Apple simultaneously released Logic Pro for iPad 2.2, which has many of the same additions, including the Flashback Capture, Enhanced Stem Splitter and the new Sound Packs, but also adds a Learn MIDI function, for mapping hardware controllers to software parameters.

Find out more at the Apple site.