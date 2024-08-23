Product of the Week: Universal Audio ANTI 1992 High Gain Amp

Designed for heavy, aggressive metal guitar and based on the sound of the legendary 'block letter' Peavey 5150 amp head built for Eddie Van Halen in 1992.

Universal Audio just released another digitally modeled amp emulator pedal, the ANTI 1992 High Gain Amp. Designed for the heavy, aggressive tones of modern metal, it joins Dream, Ruby, Woodrow and Lion in the growing collection of UAFX amp pedals.

ANTI 1992 is designed to re-create the sound of the “block letter” Peavey 5150 amp head. Initially designed in 1992 for the legendary Eddie Van Halen, the 5150 has endured as an in-demand amp for metal guitarists. UA describes the 5150 as “the notorious 120-watt tube amp monster that fueled more than three decades of modern metal music, from Thrash and Death Metal to Grunge, Black Metal, and more.”

Like its UAFX amp siblings, ANTI 1992 provides both amp and cabinet simulations. It also sports three built-in effects: Noise Gate, TS-Style Overdrive and Preamp Boost.

The pedal features six control knobs, most of which have dual functions, depending on where you set the Amp/Alt/Store toggle switch.

In Amp mode, the knobs control Pre Gain, Presence and Output (after the amp), as well as the Low, Mid and High tone.

In Alt Mode, they control Reso—the amp’s resonance circuit, which adjusts the amount of low bass in the signal—Gate Threshold, Overdrive Gain, Overdrive Tone and Overdrive Level.

Several toggle switches open up even more options. The Channel Switch lets you select an amp channel, with the choices—RTHM, CRNCH or LEAD—all based on modes from the original 5150.

The Cab switch allows you to choose between six cabinet simulations (three are “bonus cabinets” you gain access to after registering your pedal) featuring classic mic/speaker pairings.

For added realism, the cab sims feature UA’s Dynamic Room Modeling technology, originally introduced on the OX Amp Top Box.

Like UA’s other UAFX pedals, ANTI 1992 offers expanded functionality through the UAFX mobile app. For example, with the UAFX app active, the footswitches can be set to Live or Preset mode. In Live mode, the control knobs reflect their actual positions. In Preset mode, they correspond with the selected preset from the app.

Two additional modes, Boost/Live Preset and Gate/Live Preset, let you turn on and off the corresponding effect with the left footswitch and toggle between Live and Preset modes with the right.

You can also use the app to tweak such parameters as Overdrive, Noise Gate, Input Routing, Post Gain, Bias mode, Room tone and more. In addition, the app lets you access a selection of Artist Presets.

The ANTI 1992 pedal sells for $399.