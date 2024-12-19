Martin Audio iKON iK41 Power Amplifier – A Mix Product of the Week

The third member of Martin Audio’s iKON Series of power amplifiers, the iKON iK41 is an advanced 4-channel power amp.

New York, NY (December 19, 2024)—The third member of Martin Audio’s iKON Series of power amplifiers, the iKON iK41 is an advanced 4-channel power amp combining high-power density with high-performance audio specs, state-of-the-art DSP and network control. The iK41 provides four channels of Class-D amplification, delivering up to 6,000 watts total power output (depending upon load impedance) in a 2RU chassis.

The iK41 can generate 1,500 watts per channel into 2Ω or 4Ω loads, all channels driven with continuous program material. Channel pairs may be bridged, enabling the iK41 to deliver as much as 3,000 watts per bridged pair into 8Ω or 4Ω loads. It employs a high-efficiency switch-mode power supply (85V to 240V auto-sensing) that reduces demand on the mains supply while ensuring that sufficient power reserves are available for demanding conditions. Power connection is via Neutrik 32A PowerCON.

Integrated DSP at 96 kHz (48 kHz for FIR filter implementation with up to 1,000 FIR filter taps on each output channel) includes input signal routing, delay, gain, HPF, phase, mute, 2x low-shelf, 6x PEQ/bandpass, and FIR shelving filters on all inputs; and source, delay, gain, phase, mute, crossover filters, limiters, low-shelf, 8x PEQ/bandpass, and shelving filters on all outputs.

Ethernet is used for system remote control and monitoring via Martin Audio’s VU-NET software; the front-panel interface allows full local control of all features. Analog inputs are via XLR female with male link jacks, while amplifier outputs are via four Neutrik Speakon NL4. Dante digital audio network jacks are also provided for digital audio distribution and control using dual shielded RJ45 jacks for primary and secondary network connections using Dante or AES3 networks.

Specs include dynamic range > 113 dB; frequency response 7 Hz to 30 kHz (‐2.5dB points, 4Ω load); distortion < 0.05% typical @ 1kHz (4Ω load); and damping factor > 800 at the amplifier output (8Ω).

The iK41 can operate as a dedicated system amplifier for Martin Audio WPM, TORUS 8, and select other systems, and features comprehensive protection to maintain safe operating conditions of both the amplifier and the loudspeakers, including a sophisticated loudspeaker limiter suite which incorporates peak, RMS and excursion limiting, as well as multiband limiting for passive two-way systems.

Dimensions of the iKON iK41 are 18.98W x 2U/3.46H x 17.35D (inches), and it weighs 27.5 pounds.