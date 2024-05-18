PSP Audioware Releases PSP Flare

PSP Audioware has released PSP Flare (originally named PSP Flow), a new kind of psychoacoustic compressor that provides exceptional volume consistency without the audible side effects often associated with heavy compression.

Developed with insights from post-production engineer Paolo Pasquariello, PSP Flare uses a psychoacoustic approach inspired by advanced post-production techniques to subtly maintain track level consistency. This ensures that your audio remains naturally dynamic without the perceptible effects of compression. While it was specifically designed for film and TV/video post-production, its unique behavior can deliver excellent results in almost any application, and it excels at leveling elements in a dense mix.

PSP Flare is available at an introductory price of $79 USD until May 31, 2024; after that, $99.