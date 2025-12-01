PSPaudioware Launches PSP stereoAligner2 Plug-In

PSPaudioware has released PSP stereoAligner2, intended to help correct and refine the stereo image of a dual-channel audio recording.

New York, NY (December 1, 2025)—PSPaudioware has released its PSP stereoAligner2 processor plug-in, intended to help correct and refine the stereo image of a dual-channel audio recording.

PSP stereoAligner2 centers around a set of stereo-shaping tools, designed to help diagnose, repair and creatively enhance stereo recordings. The tools are appropriate for working with spaced microphones, complex stereo synth patches, re-amped material, or problematic mix elements in order to achieve sample-accurate alignment and total phase coherence.

The plug-in’s visual interface features a goniometer (X-Y scope), peak metering and fast visual feedback, allowing users to identify and resolve stereo issues. Key processing tools include sample-accurate inter-channel delay correction, continuous phase rotation, independent low/mid/high phase adjustment, polarity flip, channel swap, stereo width control, and precise balance and gain manipulation

Potential applications for using the tool set include: correcting inter-channel phase issues for a coherent stereo or mono-compatible signal; fixing inter-channel latency differences caused by asymmetrical microphone placement; adjusting stereo balance; inverting polarity (left, right, or both) to resolve multi-mic conflicts ; swapping channels; monitoring stereo width, phase, and polarity using the integrated goniometer (X-Y scope); or controlling output peaks with the built-in digital peak meter.

PSP stereoAligner2 is available at an introductory price of $49 until December 10, 2025 before rising to the standard retail price of $99. Customers who purchase PSP stereoAligner2 during the introductory period will also receive early access to PSPaudioware’s upcoming metering plug-in, PSP stereoAnalyser2, approximately one month prior to its official release.