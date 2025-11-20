JBL PRX900 Series Loudspeakers – A Mix Real-World Review, Part 1

New York, NY (November 20, 2025)—The PRX900 Series of loudspeakers from JBL is a line of powered portable speakers designed for use by musicians, DJs, rental houses and corporate AV providers. The line consists of five full-range speakers and two subwoofers. Full-range models include the PRX925 (two-way, dual 15-inch), PRX935 (three-way, single 15-inch), PRX915 (two-way, single 15-inch), PRX912 (two-way, 12-inch) and PRX908 (two-way, 8-inch), while subwoofer offerings are the PRX915XLF (single 15-inch) and PRX918XLF (single 18-inch).

For this review, Mix received a pair of PRX912s, two PRX918XLFs and two JBL pole mounts for securing the PRX912s atop the PRX918XLFs.

PRX912

The PRX912 employs JBL’s 912G 12-inch ferrite-magnet woofer and 2408H-2 1.5-inch poly-annular diaphragm compression driver mounted on an image control waveguide that yields 90 degrees horizontal x 50 degrees vertical dispersion. Power is supplied by onboard Class D amplification with a rating of 2,000 watts peak/1,000 watts RMS, though it is not specified how that power is allocated to the drivers. Maximum SPL is stated as 132 dB, and 3 dB down points are at 65 Hz and 17 kHz.

The cabinet of the PRX912 is constructed from polypropylene with a steel grille. It’s a good-looking box.

The PRX912 provides onboard DSP, which can be accessed via the rear-panel UI or by using the JBL Pro Connect app (free download for Android and iOS devices). DSP functions include a 12-band parametric EQ, dbx DriveRack technology with live and fixed AFS (Automatic Feedback Suppression), OverEasy limiting, and loudspeaker delay up to 180 milliseconds (in 0.1 mS increments).

Audio input is on the rear panel via two balanced combo mic/line inputs and a 3.5mm stereo aux jack, with individual gain controls and multicolor LED signal indicators. The PRX912 can be used with an external mixer plugged into one of the combo inputs, or without a mixer by using two or three sources plugged directly into the combo and/or aux jacks. A gain menu allows adding sufficient amplification for plugging a microphone directly in, handy for smaller “coffee house” gigs with a single mic and instrument, or a karaoke gig with a mic and a music source (the mic input does not provide phantom power).

The rear panel also hosts XLR male Thru jacks for inputs 1 and 2, and an XLR Mix Out that can be used to send a mix of the inputs to another speaker. A power switch, IEC receptacle, LCD screen, Main/Menu data encoder and a menu Back button complete the rear-panel features.

The PRX912 incorporates an internal “G Sensor” that automatically detects whether the cabinet is being used as a main or a monitor, and optimizes tuning based on placement, i.e., if the cabinet is upright, tuning will be set for mains use, but if the sensor detects that the cabinet is laid horizontally on the floor, then tuning is optimized for monitor placement. This can be managed using Pro Connect and is mentioned in the product literature, but there’s not a word about it in the user guide, which I found annoying.

The PRX912 weighs 43 pounds. It has handles on the side and top, M10 suspension points for rigging and a dual 36mm pole mount in the bottom panel.

PRX918XLF SUB

The PRX918XLF subwoofer is a ported cabinet constructed from 18mm birch ply and loaded with JBL’s 18-inch 918SG driver, which features a ferrite magnet and a 4-inch voice coil. Power is supplied by onboard Class D amplification with a rating of 2,000 watts peak/1,000 watts RMS. Maximum SPL is stated as 134 dB, and 3 dB down-points are spec’d as 35 Hz and 92 Hz. Crossover frequency can be set to 80, 100 or 120 Hz.

The driver is protected by a steel grille, and the cabinet has a threaded (M20) pole socket that accepts manual or gas-assist poles for supporting a full-range cabinet. As you’d expect, the PRX918XLF also provides onboard DSP, including a 6-band parametric EQ, low-pass filter and delay time up to 20 mS, in 0.1 mS increments.

Audio input to the PRX918XLF is via two combo jacks, each having a clip indicator and a Thru output for daisy-chaining additional cabinets. There’s no dedicated input gain control; instead, the rotary encoder defaults to gain when the unit is powered on. A button on the input panel allows you to easily invert polarity, if needed. The PRX918XLF weighs nearly 90 pounds—too heavy for me to move alone—but the side handles make moving it easy work for two people.

The PRX912 and PRX918XLF both feature rear-panel limit LEDs and front-panel LEDs that can display power on/off, limiting or clipping. The LED can also be used with JBL Pro Connect to identify a speaker that is being controlled using the app. All PRX loudspeakers are backed with an impressive seven-year warranty.

SETUP AND CONNECTIONS

JBL offers two options for mounting the PRX912 on the PRX918XLF: the POLE-MA and the POLE-GA M20 gas-assist speaker pole, which is what was used for this review.

A few quick notes regarding the pole mount: (1) you can’t adjust the height unless the gas mechanism is “loaded” with the weight of the speaker, so don’t try changing the height of the pole without a speaker mounted; and (2) the full-range cabinets have two pole cups— one of these aims the cabinet at 0 degrees vertical, while the other cup tilts the cabinet downward. By what angle? I’m not sure. Maybe 10 degrees. There’s no info on this in the user guide, only a mention in the spec sheet that there are “dual pole sockets.” Frustrating.

The 0-degree cup is designed for use when the audience is roughly at the same height as the horn of the full-range cab, and the other socket is intended for situations where the full-range cabinet needs to be angled down toward the audience. Initially, I was concerned that using the downward socket would cause the PRX912 to tip over, but I didn’t need to worry—the weight of the subwoofer cabinet easily stabilized the system.

There’s no lack of features on either of these speakers, and JBL has ensured seamless integration of the full-range and subwoofer cabinets by providing optimized presets for pairing them without a lot of fuss. Initial setup at my first show using the system with an external mixer required navigating to the PRX912 Mix Out settings menu and selecting the “918XLF” preset, which automatically applied a high-pass filter at 110 Hz to the PRX912, and an 80 Hz low-pass filter to the Mix Out. Patch the Mix Out to the subwoofer input, set the input gains to 0 dB, and you’re good to go.

If you need more subs for a particular application, daisy-chaining the first sub to a second using the Thru output ensures that the LPF is also applied to the second sub. The “918XLF” preset applies a 10.1-millisecond delay to the PRX912, which I thought was excessive—the full-range cabinets were far closer to the subs than a 10 mS delay time would indicate—so I tweaked it down a few mS. Note that the DSP applies only to the PRX912’s Mix Out, not to its Thru Outs.

