Triniti AI — A Mix Real-World Review

By now, most of us have dabbled in using some sort of artificial intelligence for creating audio—noise removal, signal processing or online mastering, for example— although many of these applications are more like intelligent algorithms compared to actual AI. Well, welcome to the future. Triniti AI is a creative suite of actual AI functions offered at no charge via the web. It can separate stems from your mix, add effects, do a remix of your song, or even write a brand-new song for you—all with varying degrees of success. To start, simply go to mage.triniti.plus, where you can select one of four functions: Create, Remix, Split Stems or FX.

Create is the most obvious function, and after you enter a descriptive prompt of what you’d like the music to sound like, Triniti will crank out four 20-second songs that meet your description within about a minute. You can immediately audition the results, download the files, or delve deeper into the song’s Details, where you can access the stems, solo or mute them, extend the song (in 30-second increments) or download the stems to play with later. As a bonus, a unique and thematically appropriate piece of artwork is created for the song, and yes, they look pretty cool.

Quite similarly, in Remix, you can provide a mix of your own song, record fresh audio directly into Triniti, upload a file from your computer, or select a URL from YouTube. Once selected, you enter a descriptive prompt and Triniti bangs out four remixes of your song, with the original vocals intact, or not. For my four-minute song, the process took less than 10 minutes.

Maybe you’d rather create a remix on your own (silly human!). If you select Split Stems, Triniti will split your audio (again, via record, upload or YouTube) into stems. Again, it takes a few minutes, but the results are as good as any of the other stem separators I’ve tried, even with occasional artifacts, mostly low-level swooshing and wateriness.

The FX function allows your provided audio to be tempo-adjusted, reverb’d, distorted or filtered with four simple sliders, or you might select one of six presets (i.e., Slow Ride, Celestial, Sugary) to reinterpret your audio into a new form and tonality. You can do better on your own, but it may still be helpful for novices.

I can hear your cognitive dissonance from here, asking “Well, does AI music actually sound good?” The answer is a subjective “yes and no.” Triniti’s creative compositions are modern-sounding, somewhat trendy, surprisingly appropriate for the prompts entered, but also simultaneously a bit derivative, simplistic and more curiously interesting than musically captivating. The Remix functions are similar in that they are at once amazing, dutifully meeting the requirements of your prompts, and at the same time underwhelming, as the results don’t approach what can be done by a skilled human re-mixer (at least for now, right?).

My admittedly brief trials only skim the surface of Triniti AI and its overall possibilities, as other producers have gotten results far more impressive than I. There’s an Explore button that directs you to an ever-expanding page of Triniti creations that updates in real-time. There, you can audition and download creations that other producers have prompted from Triniti, along with the original visual art and the stems!

Some of these creations are complex, highly unusual and surprisingly creative. I’m not sure what is more impressive, the music that Triniti creates or the unbridled imagination of the people who requested such unusual work. It would seem that, for now at least, Triniti isn’t concerned with copyrights or the myriad of complications that surround this new and basically unregulated creative enterprise.

But don’t take my word for it, as whether you’re an artist, producer or engineer, you’ll soon need to have an educated opinion on the value and appropriateness of AI, its creations, and your place in this evolving process.