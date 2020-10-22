Shure Intros Duraplex Subminiature Mic

Across industries—from film and television production, to theater and corporate events—audio engineers and professionals continually search for solutions that offer exceptional durability and value. Product longevity, reliability, ruggedness, and sound quality ensure that applications don’t fall short of audience expectations—no matter what the stage.

Today, Shure unveiled DuraPlex , the Company’s new subminiature (5 mm) omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphone. Designed to stand up to the toughest conditions, DuraPlex boasts Shure’s first IP57 certification rating, keeping dirt, dust, water, and perspiration from upstaging the audio. The minimalistic form factor offers a supreme out-of-the-box experience and features the same award-winning cable durability of TwinPlex ™ – Shure’s premium line of lavalier and headset microphones. DuraPlex was developed with input from esteemed audio professionals and supports the diverse needs of film and television, theater, broadcast, and corporate presentations.

DuraPlex consists of the DL4 Omnidirectional Waterproof Lavalier Microphone and the DH5 Omnidirectional Waterproof Headset Microphone. Complementing Shure’s expansive portfolio of mid- and high-tier wireless systems, the IP57 rating and cable durability of DuraPlex offers the market an entirely new tier of audio performance and ruggedness. The MEMs element yields consistent and neutral sound quality with low self-noise for vocal clarity in multiple environments.

“In developing DuraPlex, we wanted to provide a simple, consistent, reliable solution, ready to tackle any environment,” commented John Born, Senior Global Product Manager at Shure. “The neutral response, easy-to-use accessories and design, combined with best-in-class cable durability and waterproof element, quickly make DuraPlex an outstanding leader at this price tier.”

DuraPlex comes complete with the accessories needed to support simplified usability: a carrying case, snap-fit and foam windscreens, single tie clip, and a presence cap are all included. DL4 also comes packaged with a sticky mount. The easy-to-conceal form factor and ultra-lightweight/easily mountable design allows for quick applications, costume changes, and discrete placement under wardrobe with no impact on sound quality.

DuraPlex’s 1.6 mm cable is the same that is found in TwinPlex, Shure’s highly-regarded premium subminiature omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones. To simulate years of intense use, the ultra-thin cable was flexed, stretched, and pulled to the absolute limit in internal tests. The cable is immune to kinks and memory effects, resulting in unmatched flex performance due to an innovative spiral construction with redundant shielding. Ideal for unpredictable, high-stakes environments like reality TV, theater, or even fitness instruction, DuraPlex was tested to ensure uninterrupted audio in all conditions.