Sound Devices Debuts at PLASA, Spotlights Astral Wireless Range

London, UK (August 30, 2024)—Sound Devices will make its debut appearance at the 2024 PLASA Show at Olympia London, September 1-3, showcasing its entire range of Sound Devices Astral wireless products.

The recently released A20-SuperNexus receiver builds upon the company’s A20-Nexus and A20-Nexus Go receivers, offering even more channels, flexibility and versatility in a single wireless receiver than previously, according to Sound Devices. The product, providing base 16 RF channels expandable up to 32 channels in a 1RU 19-inch unit, is designed for large productions, live events, international tours, festivals and beyond.

The A20-SuperNexus receiver is operable worldwide due to its 169-1525 MHz global tuning range courtesy of Sound Devices’ SpectraBand Technology, and has built-in HexVersity (2-to-6-antenna diversity) for multiple antenna configurations. The A20-SuperNexus receiver also includes the new RF Mirror Mode for full redundant operation.

Sound Devices will also be showcasing the new A20-Outpost-NL, which allows for remote-mounting NexLink antennae via Ethernet, and the A20-Opto expansion box, which adds native Optocore audio I/O to the A20-SuperNexus receiver for DiGiCo console interconnectivity. Sound Devices has started integration work with DiGiCo to put RF control directly into the workflow of audio engineers.

“We’re incredibly pleased for the opportunity to showcase the Astral family to European professionals for our first ever appearance at the PLASA Show,” said Sound Devices vice president of sales Andy “Baggy” Robinson. “Astral represents years of innovation and development in wireless technology paired with decades of experience in developing compact, reliable sound equipment for the location sound market. Combined, we believe that makes Astral a compelling prospect for live sound professionals looking for features and functionality that push beyond what is currently available and into the next generation of high-end wireless technology.”

The Astral system is nominated for a PLASA Innovation award and will be on display in the Innovation Gallery at the PLASA Show, as well as in Sound Devices’ booth, J10.