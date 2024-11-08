SSL Releases 360° Link Bus Compressor Plug-in

Oxford, UK (November 7, 2024)—Following the successful launch of 360° Link V1 earlier this year, Solid State Logic has released the new SSL 360° Link Bus Compressor Plug-in and Link V1.1 update in the latest SSL 360° V1.8 software, available free on the company’s website.

With the launch of the new SSL 360° Link Bus Compressor Plug-in, users can now map and control any third-party plug-in directly from the Bus Compressor section of UC1. In addition, gain reduction metering from compatible third-party plug-ins can also be assigned to display on the UC1 Bus Compressor meter and Channel Strip gate/comp gain reduction metering (360° Link v1.1), for enhanced visual feedback and seamless control.

SSL includes factory maps for popular third-party Bus Compressor style plug-ins from Slate Digital, Brainworx, Waves and Universal Audio.

The new v1.8 software also removes limitations on how many Bus Compressor instances may be used with UC1. Now, users can access and control up to 192 instances of Bus Compressor 2 or third-party plug-ins via the 360° Link Bus Compressor.

SSL also announced two significant enhancements to SSL 12 through this software update. Users can now access a ‘polarity invert’ feature that is now present on the analog and ADAT input channels, and also mono sum compensation can be adjusted to any value between -3.0 to -6.0 dB. Finally, on the SSL 12, monitoring now automatically dims when the TALK button is engaged.