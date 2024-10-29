SSL Releases Free Halloween Plug-In

SSL doesn’t stand for Spooky Swag Lovers—but it could since they’re giving away X-Orcism II: Voices from the Crypt.

Oxford, UK (October 28, 2024)—Solid State Logic has unleashed a new free voice transformation plug-in for Halloween: SSL X-Orcism II: Voices from the Crypt.

Released as a free, unrestricted plug-in, X-Orcism II offers a selection of Halloween-themed FX in a single plug-in, such as delay, pitch shifting, reverb, noise generation and more, potentially making it useful for sound design, game development, music production and so on.

With the free SSL plug-in, users can layer a voice with whispers from the beyond using the Echoes and Crypt Size parameters or summon restless spirits with the Howl control: a noise generator that can be automated to build sonic rises and falls. Elsewhere in the plug-in, controls like Tombverb, Ghoul and Wail can be used create unsettling pitch shifts.

SSL’s X-Orcism II plug-in is available in VST, VST, AU, and AXX formats, and can be downloaded for free at the SSL eStore.

SSL is also offering Halloween promotions starting Wednesday, October 30, 2024 on several other plug-ins, with a “Pick & Mix” 3-for-2 offer or a 5-for-3 offer on any SSL plug-in in the e-store.