Waves Announces eMotion LV1 Classic

Knoxville, Tenn.—Waves Audio has launched its new fully integrated live mixing console, the eMotion LV1 Classic.

With 64 stereo channels and 44 stereo buses, intuitive workflow, 16 onboard Waves Signature Preamps, and powerful Waves processors included, the new eMotion LV1 Classic builds upon the proven quality of the Waves LV1 mix engine, which until now has been available only as a software-based modular system.

The LV1 Classic is powered by a double-precision, 32-bit floating-point mix engine, operating at 44.1 to 96 kHz sample rates, ensuring unmatched clarity and headroom. The 16 onboard Waves Signature Preamps feature fully discrete analog circuits, low noise floor, and the ability to switch between pure transparent preamp sound and rich harmonic enhancement.

The desk boasts a large 21.5-inch multi-touch screen, 17 all-new 100mm faders, and a smart Quick-Access UI that guarantees speedy control of all important mixer functions. The console also allows customization of user-defined actions and views, via both the screen and the tactile surface.

The 16 built-in Waves processors include tools favored by the live sound industry: Dynamic EQ (F6), live vocal pitch correction (Waves Tune Real-Time), feedback & mic bleed elimination (X-FDBK and PSE), plus compression, de-essing, gating, EQ, effects, analog saturation and more (via powerful plug-ins such as the LV1’s channel strip eMo D5/F2/Q4 plugins, H-Delay, R-Comp, Magma, and more).

Up to eight plug-in inserts are available on every channel (every input channel, plus all other channels included any bus/group), so that users can shape their processing freely without being locked into any predetermined processing setup. The console’s processing is powered by a robust internal Waves DSP engine (with the option of easily adding more DSP if needed).

LV1 Classic systems scale up with easy expansion, from small systems with a single console with IO and DSP expansions, to mega systems with multiple consoles at different mix positions (FOH, monitors, broadcast). Up to 14 SoundGrid-compatible IO devices can be added to LV1 Classic, including Waves IONIC and other SoundGrid stageboxes, Dante and MADI converters, and more.

The LV1 Classic weighs 38 pounds (17.2 kg) and can be taken on any commercial flight. Dimensions are 15.8 H x 22.1 D x 22 W inches.