Yamaha Releases New Rivage PM Firmware

New features include the Genius.lab for enhanced workflows, Interphase plug-in for more flexible sound creation, new dynamics and other enhancements.

Buena Park, CA—Yamaha has released Version 6.0 firmware for the company’s Rivage PM digital mixing systems series that incorporates updates and user requests.

The upgrade is available as a free download for all Rivage PM systems, with new features including the Genius.lab for enhanced workflows, Interphase plug-in for even more flexible sound creation, new dynamics and other enhancements to provide the industry’s most flexible, comfortable and sonically superior mixing experience.

Genius.lab is a flexible, highly customizable macro system, Yamaha says. Allowing users to create a wide variety of actions triggered by key presses, fader operations, MIDI messages and more, it reportedly gives audio engineers the power to program events to suit their specific situation and workflow. A huge range of functions can be programmed, with combinations of actions enacted by one trigger.

Interphase is a time/phase alignment plug-in, which features a simple capture function to sample a brief snapshot of two audio signals. It allows the user to perfectly align sources in time and phase with each other, for example different microphones on a guitar speaker cabinet, the inside and outside microphones of a bass drum or the microphone and DI signal of a bass guitar.

Also new are the FET Limiter and Diode Bridge Compressor, which have been added to the channel strip. Present on every input and output channel as standard, these accurate emulations of classic devices are available to users, without needing to use plug-in resources. In addition, a mix balance parameter has been added to all dynamics types, allowing for easy mixing of the original and dynamics sounds, as well as for parallel compression to be applied.

Another feature requested by many users is Custom Fader Mode, which provides two modes to choose from. The Scene Mode allows the custom fader bank’s settings to be included in the scene memory. Users can now recall custom fader assignments on a scene-by-scene basis, providing more flexibility for setting up their ideal operating environment. The User Setup Mode maintains the same behavior as before.

Rivage PM Version 6.0 firmware also includes further new features, like an LR Nominal option added to the pan setting and a phase function on the output bus. The DM3, DM7/DM7 Compact, DME7 and Tio1608-D2 devices have been included on the supported device list, while a compatible load impedance setting has been added to the output ports on omni outs and RY16-DA.