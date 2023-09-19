Focal Trio6 ST6 Studio Monitors Launched

Montreal, Canada (September 19, 2023)—Focal Naim America has introduced its newly redesigned “Trio6 ST6” 3-way studio monitors. Created with the aim of offering a more detailed and transparent sound, features of the Trio6 ST6 include new speaker drivers, dual Focus mode, user-controlled automatic stand-by, a redesigned laminar port and a structurally enhanced cabinet.

Made in France at the Focal workshops, the monitor is equipped with an 8-inch subwoofer with a patented ‘W’ cone, while the 5-inch midrange woofer incorporates Focal’s TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) technology, reportedly reducing distortion in the 1 kHz to 3 kHz frequency range by 50 percent, and a new beryllium tweeter uses IAL (Infinite Acoustic Loading) to control resonance. A newly redesigned large laminar port is used in an effort to limit port noise, and the strengthened cabinet is said to provide rigidity and damping with fewer vibrations

Trio6 ST6 has a new dual Focus mode—either one driver or two drivers—which essentially creates three different sounding monitors in one. These new configurations of speaker drivers are available by simply pressing a pedal; two configurations feature reduced frequency response, enabling the mix engineer to check how a mix might adapt to a smaller system.

The new monitor includes a variable high-pass crossover and a 160 Hz parametric crossover to reduce reflections from the console. The European-required automatic stand-by mode can now be disengaged by the user via a switch on the back of each monitor.

Trio6 ST6 monitors retail for $3,499 US each, and are available now.