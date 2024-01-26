Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2024, Part 1

Anaheim, CA (January 25, 2024)—The NAMM Show is off to a roaring start, with massive crowds oh-hand to check out the show floors, catch up with old and new friends alike, gawk at the music legend and have fun. Nowhere is this more apparent than in ACC North, the home of pro audio at the convention; at points, the pro audio floors in ACC North have been even busier than the main convention hall, filled as it is with MI offerings like guitars, DJ gear and more