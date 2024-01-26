Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2024, Part 1
The NAMM Show is off to a roaring start, with massive crowds on-hand to check out all the new gear, see educational offerings and network.
Anaheim, CA (January 25, 2024)—
The NAMM Show is off to a roaring start, with massive crowds oh-hand to check out the show floors, catch up with old and new friends alike, gawk at the music legend and have fun. Nowhere is this more apparent than in ACC North, the home of pro audio at the convention; at points, the pro audio floors in ACC North have been even busier than the main convention hall, filled as it is with MI offerings like guitars, DJ gear and more
Pro audio exhibitors by and large are excited, with the topics of how the crowds are considerably larger this year and how they have far more meetings at the show this time coming up frequently.
d&b audiotechnik is using the NAMM Show to launch its first new amplifier in 13 years, the D90.
Gary Thielman, president of Harrison Audio, revealed three new 500 Series format units—the 2Cpre+ microphone preamplifier, the MR3eq 3-band parametric equalizer, and the Comp compressor.
Adam Hall Group may have a big demo room at the show, but that didn’t stop Rob Olsen, Sales director at Adam Hall North America, from taking its LD Systems MAUI 11 G3 MIX column PA systems out to the annual Media Day event before the show opened.
It’s push to play at the Roswell Pro Audio booth.
Ultimate Ears Pro is launching a new line of universal fit in-ear monitors at this year’s NAMM Show with the introduction of three new models, the UE 150, UE 250, and UE 350.
If we had to guess, we’d say Cream Guitars’ booth draws inspiration from Barbie, Game of Thrones, The Residents and Deal or No Deal—but we could be wrong on that.
Allen & Heath’s brand-new Avantis Solo mixer is making its NAMM debut—a 12-fader, single-screen desk that provides the same 64-channel, 42 bus architecture as the original but reduces its footprint by nearly 50 percent.
The Mix with the Masters booth has been packed—as it always is.
We say it every year: It’s ain’t a NAMM Show until Stevie Wonder shows up!
