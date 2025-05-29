David Lynch’s Audio Gear, Instruments Head to Auction

Often as unusual as the director himself, the late David Lynch's audio and music gear will be auctioned off in June.

Los Angeles, CA (May 29, 2025)—When it comes to idiosyncratic auteurs, there are few peers to the late director David Lynch. Given his bracing use of sound to unsettle and disturb film viewers, it’s no surprise he was enamored with audio as well as cinema, and now much of his recording and musical gear will go under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions in mid-June.

Across a near 50-year career, Lynch, who died in January from complications of emphysema, created endlessly inscrutable mysteries like Mulholland Falls, fueled nightmares with disturbing efforts like Blue Velvet, paved the way for the modern streaming series with Twin Peaks, and even went Disney on us with the acclaimed The Straight Story. When he wasn’t revolutionizing film, however, Lynch was also an avid music maker, releasing multiple albums and audio collaborations over the years.

In terms of straight-up studio gear, Lynch had many options within arm’s reach that are now being offered, from an Antares AVP 1 Vocal Producer rackmount unit to Simon Systems CB-4 headphone cue boxes, to various guitar, music and mic stands, as well as a number of practical microphones, including a selection of studio and wireless Audio-Technica mics and a lot featuring Shure, Sennheiser, AKG, and Sony models. Also on offer is a selection of Lynch’s Sony and Panasonic DAT, MiniDisc and cassette recorders with accessories, and nearly a dozen Bang and Olufsen hi-fi systems and speakers.

However, unsurprisingly, there are plenty of esoteric audio offerings as well. For instance, there’s the 1930s Western Electric RA-1142 Transmitter ribbon microphone that originally belonged to Samuel Goldwyn Productions before it was gifted to Lynch while making 1984’s Dune. Also from that era is a vintage Webster Chicago wire recorder microphone and base, and for those craving a mix of old and new, a Blue U47 replica microphone with a vintage Neumann body that Lynch used for numerous recording and documentary projects.

Even the instruments being auctioned are often as quirky as their former owner—case in point being an eye-popping, custom-designed five-neck guitar designed by luthier Danny Ferrington that would do Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen proud. There’s also Lynch’s personal theremin (because of course he had a theremin), harmonicas, various guitars and basses (including a 1940s lap steel that was a gift from Moby), a plethora of pedals, DJ gear (because of course he had DJ gear), a stylophone, multiple trumpets, a variety of keyboards including a Fender Rhodes and a 1980s E-Mu Systems E III, and much more.

As might be expected, there’s also plenty of film memorabilia, props, scripts, camera gear, art, books, and no less than nine different coffee/espresso machines up for the bidding. Held in conjunction with Turner Classic Movies, the David Lynch Collection auction will take place June 18, 10 AM, both in-person in Los Angeles and online at Julien’s Auctions. For those who need to peruse even more David Lynch-related items, the auction house has the director’s hand-drawn Twin Peaks concept map and original artwork going under the hammer at its Hollywood Legends auction a day later.