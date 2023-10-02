Producer/DJ Danny Tenaglia’s Gear Goes to Auction

Producer/DJ Danny Tenaglia is auctioning off gear from across his five-decade career, including vintage drum machines and more, at a new online auction site.

New York, NY (October 2, 2023)—The DJ and production career of Danny Tenaglia has spanned close to 50 years, and over that time, he’s accumulated a sizable collection of records, production equipment, DJ gear and memorabilia. Now some of that audio equipment, ranging from MIDI controllers to rack gear to his vintage Roland TR-909 and more, has gone up for grabs at new auction site Amplifyd.

The auction also marks the official debut of Amplifyd, which is positioning itself as an auction house for artists and music brands to sell collections, collectibles and experiences.

“It’s been an incredible journey to have all of this in my possession for decades, and I’ve been thinking for quite some time now that these items and records might be better served in the hands of others who will continue to love and appreciate them just as much as I have,” said Tenaglia in a statement. “I’m excited to auction most of my collection on the amazing Amplifyd platform. What would make me the most happy is if this massive record collection and various pieces of studio gear and DJ equipment can find a new loving home where they will continue to be appreciated and used.”

Other items from his collection up for auction include a Slate Raven MTi2 control surface; an Oberheim DMX Midi unit; an EMU-SP1200; Roland Juno-106 keyboard; and even some moderately unexpected items like a Boss GT-8 guitar effects processor. The auctions conclude near the end of October.

Steve Anderson, Founder of Baseline Ventures, who made founding investments in Instagram, Sofi, Stitch Fix, and Machine Zone, became Amplifyd’s founding investor in 2021.