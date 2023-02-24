Bil VornDick Recording Gear Collection Goes to Auction

Nashville, TN (February 24, 2023)—In the wake of the unexpected passing of Nashville engineer Bil VornDick last year, the studio legend’s collection of vintage and modern recording equipment has gone to auction on the specialist online marketplace, ANALOGr. Proceeds will go to the VornDick family, and will additionally fund a contribution to the charity organization he helped found, the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF).

Known for his hands-on recording-studio skills in acoustic, folk, bluegrass and Americana, VornDick’s recording career included over 600 albums, five number-one hits in five different genres, more than 40 Grammy nominations, and nine wins.

Across the decades, VornDick helped create classic sides with the likes of Alison Krause, Béla Fleck, T Bone Burnett, Bob Dylan, Doc Watson, Charlie McCoy, Jerry Douglas, Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, and Ralph Stanley to name a few. He helped found IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association), became an adjunct professor for Belmont University, a chairman of Nashville Section of the AES (Audio Engineering Society) and AES Nashville Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.

VornDick became particularly associated with the “new acoustic music” genre that emerged in the 1980s. He worked with Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Craig Duncan, Alison Brown, Mark O’Connor, Vassar Clements, Edgar Meyer and David Grier, among others. Following his Grammy-winning work with Alison Krauss, he worked with a bluegrass who’s-who, including Peter Rowan, The Dillards, The Country Gentlemen, New Grass Revival, The Nashville Bluegrass Band, Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson, Claire Lynch, Rhonda Vincent, The Earls of Leicester, Dan Tyminski, Laurie Lewis, Larry Cordle, The New Coon Creek Girls and IIIrd Tyme Out.

The VornDick gear collection can be viewed online at the ANALOGr website.