Foo Fighters Announce Studio 666

New York, NY (November 8, 2021)—Legacy rockers Foo Fighters have announced the band’s first fictional film, Studio 666. Following the band as it attempts to record its most recent album in a haunted mansion, the grisly horror comedy will be released in 2,000-plus theaters on February 25, 2022.

Mix followed the real-life recording of that album, Medicine at Midnight, in a massive, five-part story that appeared in the July, 2021 issue. No mention of the film was made to Mix, though there was a brief reference to a space in the mansion used as drum isolation booth, referred to as “the dead room.” (Insert evil raised eyebrow here). Band leader Dave Grohl noted in the film announcement, “We can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years.”

The film will star the entire band—Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee—as well as Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

Grohl added, “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level…a full-length feature horror comedy film. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible…. We wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f—— rocks…. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn.”

Commented director BJ McDonnell, “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old-school “Band” movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that 60’s / 70’s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born.”