Seen on the Scene: Sennheiser 80th Anniversary NYC Soirée

New York, NY (September 26, 2025)—Podcasters, vloggers, influencers and journalists joined Sennheiser last night at The Skylark in New York City to help celebrate the storied pro audio company’s 80th anniversary.

Sennheiser reaches across a number of different markets and the event reflected that, as products ranging from the company’s Spectera wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem, to TeamConnect conference solutions, to a high-end, audiophile headphone system, dotted the room.

Leading a toast with the assembled masses, head of marketing for professional audio Kyle Sullivan remarked on the company’s reach, noting, “Think about the countless live concerts, recordings over the decades—Sennheiser has been there, delivering truth in sound…. To consumer listeners, Sennheiser represents the most honest delivery of their favorite music when deep experience is possible.”