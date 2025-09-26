Your browser is out-of-date!

Seen on the Scene: Sennheiser 80th Anniversary NYC Soirée

Podcasters, vloggers, influencers and journalists joined Sennheiser last night at The Skylark in New York City to help celebrate the storied pro audio company’s 80th anniversary.

By Clive Young ⋅

New York, NY (September 26, 2025)—Podcasters, vloggers, influencers and journalists joined Sennheiser last night at The Skylark in New York City to help celebrate the storied pro audio company’s 80th anniversary.

Sennheiser reaches across a number of different markets and the event reflected that, as products ranging from the company’s Spectera wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem, to TeamConnect conference solutions, to a high-end, audiophile headphone system, dotted the room.

Two generations of MD 421s—the new MD 421 Kompakt on the left and the original MD 421 from 1960 on the right.

 

In different corners of the room, visitors could ogle several Sennheiser mics from across the years. The near pop-up museum included specialized models that were customized for arena-filling artists like (l-r) Cypress Hill, represented by a SKM 100 G2 wireless from the late 2000s, outfitted with the band’s skull logo; Post Malone, whose SKM 6000 from 2022 with MM 435 capsule was featured; and Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, who in 2011 opted for an EW500 G2 customized with Swarovski crystal beads for the band’s 30th anniversary tour.

 

Nearby sat Shakira’s circa-2006 SKM 5200 handheld, Rihanna’s circa-2009 SKM 5200 24k gold Swarovski Dorado from 2009 with custom “BADGAL” knuckle-duster), and Miranda Lambert’s blazing pink SKM 2000 with a MMD 935 capsule from 2012, used when she sang “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl XLV1.
Nearby sat Shakira’s circa-2006 SKM 5200 handheld, Rihanna’s circa-2009 SKM 5200 24k gold Swarovski Dorado from 2009 with custom “BADGAL” knuckle-duster, and Miranda Lambert’s blazing pink SKM 2000 with a MMD 935 capsule from 2012, used when she sang “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl XLV1.

 

Elsewhere, attendees lined up to hear Sennheiser’s HE 1 system, an electrostatic headphone setup with a built-in amplifier housed in Carrrara marble. Starting at $59,000, the system is audibly a showstopper, but it also gives listeners pause visually with its vacuum tubes, which rise from the marble base when first powered on.

 

Not everything was from recent times—a tried-and-true pair of HD 414 open-back headphones from 1968 with its distinctive yellow foam ear cups and original packaging could be found in one corner, just one of the more than 10 million units produced and sold.

Leading a toast with the assembled masses, head of marketing for professional audio Kyle Sullivan remarked on the company’s reach, noting, “Think about the countless live concerts, recordings over the decades—Sennheiser has been there, delivering truth in sound…. To consumer listeners, Sennheiser represents the most honest delivery of their favorite music when deep experience is possible.”

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

