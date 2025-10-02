Seen on the Scene: Mix Sound For Film & TV 2025

More than 600 audio pros descended upon the 12th annual Mix Sound For Film and Television event, held at the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, Calif.

Culver City, CA (October 2, 2025)—Last Saturday, more than 600 audio pros descended on the Sony Pictures Studio Lot for the 12th annual Mix Sound For Film and Television event. Held with Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, the convocation draws industry giants and emerging talents every year for a day-long exhibition and conference where they can delve into the latest advancements and techniques driving audio post-production.

From looks into the audio of blockbusters like Wicked and F1, to advice on how to break into the field, to insights into scoring and mixing for the screen, the event had something for pros at all stages of their careers. Numerous sponsors hosted panels and demoed cutting-edge gear to the intrigued and influential crowd, and everyone thrilled to the concluding Sound Reel Showcase, which included masterful eight-minute segments from a variety of films, including the upcoming Tron: Ares and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and the recent Sinners, Fantastic Four: First Steps, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Sirat and Karate Kid: Legends.

Here’s just a sampling of moments from the day—look for more in-depth coverage soon!