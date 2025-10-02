Seen on the Scene: Mix Sound For Film & TV 2025

Your browser is out-of-date!

Culver City, CA (October 2, 2025)—Last Saturday, more than 600 audio pros descended on the Sony Pictures Studio Lot for the 12th annual Mix Sound For Film and Television event. Held with Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, the convocation draws industry giants and emerging talents every year for a day-long exhibition and conference where they can delve into the latest advancements and techniques driving audio post-production.

From looks into the audio of blockbusters like Wicked and F1, to advice on how to break into the field, to insights into scoring and mixing for the screen, the event had something for pros at all stages of their careers. Numerous sponsors hosted panels and demoed cutting-edge gear to the intrigued and influential crowd, and everyone thrilled to the concluding Sound Reel Showcase, which included masterful eight-minute segments from a variety of films, including the upcoming Tron: Ares and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and the recent Sinners, Fantastic Four: First Steps, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Sirat and Karate Kid: Legends.

Here’s just a sampling of moments from the day—look for more in-depth coverage soon!

Attendees came early to get the best spots at the opening keynote.

 

Award-winning film, television and videogame composer Harry Gregson-Williams and A-list engineer/producer/mixer Alan Meyerson sat down with Mix co-editor Tom Kenny for the opening keynote conversation, “Making Movie Music: The Composer & The Engineer.”

 

The ‘InDepth Live: A Sound Design conversation featuring Mark Mangini and Randy Thom’ panel was a crowd pleaser.

 

The event took over many spaces on the Sony lot, such as Stage 17.

 

While it was featured later in the Sound Reel Showcase, ‘Sinners’ took centerstage for an extensive panel on its post and scoring process.

 

Appreciative pros packed the panels throughout the day.

 

Numerous sponsors had gear on-hand to discuss and demo for attendees.

 

Along with panels and demos, there were many opportunities for networking.

 

…And the day concluded with the exciting Sound Reel Showcase!

 

