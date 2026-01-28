Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2026, Part 4
The NAMM Show 2026 was a hit, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. Here’s just a handful of notable things we spotted at the show.
Adamson released its new Milan-focused MS8.2 Network Switch and USB Milan Bridge at NAMM.
Anaheim, CA (January 28, 2026)—The NAMM Show was a hit, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. There was also an explosive amount of new equipment offerings announced this year, garnering crowds and high hopes as studios, audio companies and others planned their buying for the year. Here’s just a handful of notable things we spotted at the show, but for even more NAMM coverage, don’t miss out on our free, online
NAMM Preview ebook, detailing hot products, insights from an exclusive interview with NAMM President/CEO John Mlynczak and more.
Rupert Neve Designs’ 5088 stopped all visitors in their tracks.
Ross Gilbert, Head of Marketing at Solid State Logic, introduces the SSL Origin Evo console.
Karno’s Sepia is a digitally controlled analog hardware system that caught many eyes on the show floor.
Meyer Sound gave attendees a sneak peek at pre-production units of the TIGRA line array loudspeaker and 1800-LFC low-frequency control element—two new products debuting in March.
Sound Devices had RF expert Andy “Baggy” Robinson on hand to talk about its new releases at the show.
64 Audio’s booth was busy throughout the show as attendees learned about the latest IEMs.
If you’ve ever owned a Boss effect pedal, it was probably on this wall during the show.
RCF showed its new EVOX J9 portable PA.
Here’s another look at Chandler Limited’s new REDD line, created in conjunction with EMI and Abbey Road.
NAMM 2026 Day 1—and our Seen on the Scene coverage—concluded with the annual drum circle, drawing hundreds of visitors to bang and slam to their hearts’ content.
