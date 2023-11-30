Your browser is out-of-date!

HPA Announces 2023 Sound Creative Category Winners

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Awards Committee has announced winners for the 2023 HPA Awards creative categories, including sound.

By Mix Staff

Held at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre, additional honors included the HPA Judges’ Award for Creativity and Innovation presented to Sphere, the Las Vegas venue being heralded as the future of entertainment.

‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Air’ Audio Team

To acknowledge the heart, spirit and difficulties of the past year the evening included an HPA-produced short film, Tribute to Post, a heartfelt salute to the resilient members of the post production community.

The Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and artistic excellence by both individuals and teams, underscoring the pivotal role that their talent and skill play in storytelling. Established in 2006, the HPA Awards honor outstanding contributions in color grading, editing, sound and visual effects across episodics, commercials and feature films.

The 2023 HPA Awards Creative Category winners for sound are:

 

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature 

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mark Stoeckinger, Andy Koyama, Casey Genton, Alan Rankin, Manfred Banach

Formosa Group

 

Outstanding Sound – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

The Last of Us – Infected

Michael Benavente, Marc Fishman, Kevin Roache, Chris Terhune, Chris Battaglia

Formosa Group

 

Outstanding Sound – Documentary

If These Walls Could Sing

George Foulgham, Philip Moroz, Alex Gibson, Tom Verstappen, Miles Sullivan

George Foulgham Soundscapes Ltd.

