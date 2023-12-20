‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Highlights ‘Maestro’ Audio Team

One of the highlights of this year’s free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event was the in-depth talk with the audio team from ‘Maestro.’

Los Angeles, CA — One of the highlights from the annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, was a panel with the audio pros behind director/co-writer/star Bradley Cooper’s critical hit, Maestro, chronicling the life of American composer Leonard Bernstein. Sharing insights into the film’s complex sound challenges were Steven Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, and Dean Zupancic.

Jason Ruder — Supervising Music Editor

Tom Ozanich — Re-Recording Mixer

Dean Zupancic — Re-Recording Mixer

Steven Morrow — Production Sound Mixer

