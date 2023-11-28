‘Saltburn’ Audio Team Joins ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

The free ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Saltburn’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (November 28, 2023)—The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Saltburn.

The event, taking place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Saltburn, presented by Amazon MGM Studios.

The panel will include:

Emerald Fennell — Writer/Director

Emerald Fennell is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy, DGA, PGA, and WGA-nominated writer, director, actress and author who has established herself as a prolific multihyphenate in film, television, and theatre.

Fennell’s feature directorial and screenplay debut, Promising Young Woman, which she also produced, was released in theaters December 25, 2020, from Focus Features. The film stars Carey Mulligan, who received a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for her role, and was a breakout success out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Fennell’s feminist, timely take on the revenge genre was recognized as one of the top scripts of the 2018 Blacklist. She was later nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won for Best Original Screenplay, received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Director, six BAFTA nominations including Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay, as well as DGA, PGA and WGA nominations and won two Film Independent Spirit Awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Most recently, Fennell wrote the contemporary musical stage version of Cinderella alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber, which debuted in 2021 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End. The show continued its run on Broadway in March of 2023 under the name Bad Cinderella at the Imperial Theatre in New York.

Her debut short, Careful How You Go, which she wrote and directed, premiered at Sundance in 2019. She also served as the showrunner on Season 2 of Killing Eve, for which she was nominated for two Emmys and the show was nominated for a Golden Globe.

In front of the camera, she can be seen alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Fennell starred in Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s award-winning drama series, The Crown, playing Camilla Parker Bowles, for which she has received rave reviews, an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and the series won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Other recent on-camera film credits include The Danish Girl, Pan and Anna Karenina.

Off-screen, Fennell has published three novels: Shiverton Hall along with the sequel, The Creeper and Monsters (2017 Carnegie Medal nominee), all of which were incredibly well-received and drew comparisons ranging from Roald Dahl to Bret Easton Ellis.

Nina Hartstone — Supervising Sound Editor

Nina Hartstone has worked in film for more than 30 years. Having started out in the cutting rooms at Pinewood Studios, London as a trainee, she worked her way up through the sound editorial ranks. She is now passionate about nurturing the next generation of sound creatives, with a particular focus on encouraging diversity through equal representation. The importance of sound to the viewer’s immersive experience have driven her to develop and implement innovative ways of recording, designing and editing sound for film.

In 2019, this work was recognized with Academy Award, BAFTA, AMPS and MPSE wins for sound editing on the film Bohemian Rhapsody. She is also Emmy-nominated this year for her work on the highly acclaimed David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream. With credits including films such as Gravity, Enola Holmes and Everest, Hartstone has created unique sound experiences for every genre. Her most recent project is the Emerald Fennell film, Saltburn.

Eilam Hoffman — Supervising Sound Editor/Designer

Eilam Hoffman has contributed to more than 120 titles in his career.

He co-founded Cinphonic alongside Nina Hartstone, forming a audio post-production company that caters to top-tier films and video games.

His work has contributed to multiple Academy Award-winning films and earned him accolades including BAFTA and Golden Reel Awards.

Recognized for his sound design in blockbusters like Gravity, No Time To Die, Aladdin, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and The Legend of Tarzan, Hoffman’s recent projects include Mickey 17 and Saltburn.

Adam Scrivener — Re-Recording Mixer

Adam Scrivener is a UK-based sound re-recording Mixer with experience in Film, TV, Computer Games & Music. His credits include Pistol (Danny Boyle), Godmothered (Sharon Maguire), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 2 (David Yates) and The Gentlemen (Guy Ritchie).

Starting his adventures in post-production during his school years with a summer job at Anvil Films, Scrivener subsequently worked for Technicolor before studying at Solent University and graduating with BSc (Hons) Audio Technology.

Joining the sound team at Pinewood Studios, he was fortunate to work alongside many experienced film and sound professionals and used the opportunity to learn and refine his craft.

Scrivener has more recently been operating freelance, giving him an opportunity to take on an even wider variety of projects.

Jasper Thorn — Re-Recording Mixer

Jasper Thorn is based in London and works at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, UK. With experience spanning the gamut, from blockbuster spectacles to independent documentaries, Thorn’s experience in sound editing and mixing is complemented by a background in electronic music production and an enjoyment of playing both the guitar and piano.

Nina Rice AMPS — Production Sound Mixer

Nina Rice is an Irish UK-based production sound mixer, who studied sound recording at The National Film & Television School. After graduating, she became a trainee on a BBC drama and then worked her way up the ladder working with various mixers. During that time, production sound mixer Chris Ashworth saw something in her and pushed her to become a mixer.

Nina won the Royal Television Society award in 2022 for her work on This is Going to Hurt, which was her first time mixing drama. Since cutting her teeth in drama, Nina has mixed three features for Netflix, along with Barbie, another feature doe Margot Robbie’s production company Luckychap, and Amazon Studios’ upcoming Saltburn.

To catch this panel, as well as ones on The Color Purple, Air, Barbie and American Fiction (plus more to be announced!), register now for the free online event!