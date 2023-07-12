2023 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 12, 2023)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.
Much like last year, Succession, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso dominated the nominations list with 27, 23 and 21, respectively, though their blowouts were joined by The Last of Us, which garnered 24. To be eligible for nominations, programs had to air between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.
Fox will air and stream this year’s main awards show live from the Peacock Theater (previously known as the Microsoft Theater) on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. PT. However, the Creative Arts ceremonies are currently earmarked to take place Sept. 9-10.
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor
J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Shaun Farley, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer
Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Brooks, Music Editor
James Howe, Foley Editor
House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor
Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer
David Klotz, Music Editor
Timeri Duplat, Music Editor
Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor
Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist
Paula Boram, Foley Artist
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer
Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Hele, Foley Editor
David Aquino, Foley Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor
Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Chris Terhune, Sound Editor
James Miller, Sound Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Jason Smith, Music Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor
Korey Pereira, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Deron Street, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Chris White, Foley Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor
David W. Collins, Sound Designer
Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions
Patrick Hogan, Supervising Sound Editor
David Beadle, Sound Editor
Sonya Lindsay, Sound Editor
Michael Sana, Sound Editor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Lena Krigen, Foley Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor
Bruce Tanis, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
Paul Davies, Sound Designer
Bernard O’Reilly, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Germann, Sound Effects Editor
Tom Jenkins, Sound Editor
Robert Hegedus, Music Editor
Rose Gregoris, Foley Editor
Goro Koyama, Foley Artist
Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television, Little Bug, White Rabbit
Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Nathan Efstation, Dialogue Editor
Roland Thai, Sound Designer
Matt Decker, Music Editor
Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Nancy Parker, Foley Artist
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Thom Brennan, Foley Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Love, Lizzo • HBO Max • Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions, Atlantic Film Productions in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs
Vanessa Flores, Sound Editor
Jessie Brewer, Sound Editor
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
John Warhurst, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Music Editor
Nina Hartstone, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jens Rosenlund Petersen, Dialogue Editor
Samir Foco, Sound Effects Editor
James Shirley, Sound Effects Editor
Elliott Koretz, Sound Effects Editor
Amy Felton, Sound Effects Editor
Louise Burton, Foley Editor
Brett Morgen, Music Editor
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Max Holland, Dialogue Editor / Sound Editor
Eric Di Stefano, Sound Effects Editor / Sound Designer
Kevin Senzaki, Sound Designer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Michael Feuser, Dialogue Editor
Rich Bologna, Sound Effects Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Heather Gross, Foley Editor
Bill Bernstein, Music Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Will Harp, Dialogue Editor
Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor
Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Scoring Mixer
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Vincenzo Urselli, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Garrett Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer
Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer
Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Welcker, Production Mixer
Mike Poole, Music Mixer
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer
Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer
Phil McGowan, Score Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production
Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Alastair McMillan, Music Mixer
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Matt Herr, FOH Mixer
Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jeffery Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Mike Parker, FOH Music Mixer
Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Playback Mixer
Aaron Wall, Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca Jr, FOH Production Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
William Taylor, Supplemental Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+ • EP-PIC Films & Creative and MTV Entertainment Studios
Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
Ollie Nesham, Audio Engineer
Darrell Thorp, Audio Engineer
Chris Kalcov, Audio Engineer
Steve Massey, Audio Engineer
Eduardo Puhl, Audio Engineer
Will Langdale, Audio Engineer
Antony King, FOH Audio Mix Engineer
Ian Beveridge, Monitors Audio Mix Engineer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films
Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer
David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer
100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer
The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM
Richard Davey, Re-Recording Mixer
Jonny Horne, Production Mixer
Simon Norman, Production Mixer
Francesco Corazzi, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Matt Skilton, Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Syner, Production Mixer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio
Skip Lievsay, Re-Recording Mixer
Benjamin Berger, Production Mixer
Martin Kittappa, Production Mixer
Lily van Leeuwen, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
The Production Mixing Team, Production Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Gabe Lopez, Music Mixer
The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer