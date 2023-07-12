2023 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing, have been announced.

Los Angeles, CA (July 12, 2023)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.

Much like last year, Succession, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso dominated the nominations list with 27, 23 and 21, respectively, though their blowouts were joined by The Last of Us, which garnered 24. To be eligible for nominations, programs had to air between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

Fox will air and stream this year’s main awards show live from the Peacock Theater (previously known as the Microsoft Theater) on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. PT. However, the Creative Arts ceremonies are currently earmarked to take place Sept. 9-10.

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor

J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Shaun Farley, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor

Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer

Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Brooks, Music Editor

James Howe, Foley Editor

House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor

Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer

David Klotz, Music Editor

Timeri Duplat, Music Editor

Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor

Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist

Paula Boram, Foley Artist

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Hele, Foley Editor

David Aquino, Foley Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor

Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Editor

James Miller, Sound Editor

Michael Baber, Music Editor

Jason Smith, Music Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Deron Street, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Chris White, Foley Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor

David W. Collins, Sound Designer

Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions

Patrick Hogan, Supervising Sound Editor

David Beadle, Sound Editor

Sonya Lindsay, Sound Editor

Michael Sana, Sound Editor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Lena Krigen, Foley Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

John Guentner, Foley Editor

Sam Lewis, Foley Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor

Bruce Tanis, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

Paul Davies, Sound Designer

Bernard O’Reilly, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Germann, Sound Effects Editor

Tom Jenkins, Sound Editor

Robert Hegedus, Music Editor

Rose Gregoris, Foley Editor

Goro Koyama, Foley Artist

Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television, Little Bug, White Rabbit

Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Nathan Efstation, Dialogue Editor

Roland Thai, Sound Designer

Matt Decker, Music Editor

Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Nancy Parker, Foley Artist

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Thom Brennan, Foley Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor

Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Love, Lizzo • HBO Max • Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions, Atlantic Film Productions in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs

Vanessa Flores, Sound Editor

Jessie Brewer, Sound Editor

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

John Warhurst, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Music Editor

Nina Hartstone, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jens Rosenlund Petersen, Dialogue Editor

Samir Foco, Sound Effects Editor

James Shirley, Sound Effects Editor

Elliott Koretz, Sound Effects Editor

Amy Felton, Sound Effects Editor

Louise Burton, Foley Editor

Brett Morgen, Music Editor

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Max Holland, Dialogue Editor / Sound Editor

Eric Di Stefano, Sound Effects Editor / Sound Designer

Kevin Senzaki, Sound Designer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Michael Feuser, Dialogue Editor

Rich Bologna, Sound Effects Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Heather Gross, Foley Editor

Bill Bernstein, Music Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Will Harp, Dialogue Editor

Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor

Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • The Testi-Roastial • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

William Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Connor’s Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Scoring Mixer

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Vincenzo Urselli, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Garrett Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer

Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer

Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer

Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Welcker, Production Mixer

Mike Poole, Music Mixer

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer

Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer

Phil McGowan, Score Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production

Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Alastair McMillan, Music Mixer

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Matt Herr, FOH Mixer

Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jeffery Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Mike Parker, FOH Music Mixer

Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Playback Mixer

Aaron Wall, Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Co-Hosts: Steve Martin & Martin Short • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca Jr, FOH Production Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

William Taylor, Supplemental Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert • Paramount+ • EP-PIC Films & Creative and MTV Entertainment Studios

Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer

Ollie Nesham, Audio Engineer

Darrell Thorp, Audio Engineer

Chris Kalcov, Audio Engineer

Steve Massey, Audio Engineer

Eduardo Puhl, Audio Engineer

Will Langdale, Audio Engineer

Antony King, FOH Audio Mix Engineer

Ian Beveridge, Monitors Audio Mix Engineer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream • HBO Max • Neon Presents, Universal Pictures Presents, BMG, Live Nation Productions, Public Road Productions Present, in association with HBO Documentary Films

Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer

David Giammarco, Re-Recording Mixer

100 Foot Wave • Chapter V – Lost At Sea • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer

The Sound Of 007 • Prime Video • MGM

Richard Davey, Re-Recording Mixer

Jonny Horne, Production Mixer

Simon Norman, Production Mixer

Francesco Corazzi, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Calabria • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Matt Skilton, Re-Recording Mixer

Christopher Syner, Production Mixer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio

Skip Lievsay, Re-Recording Mixer

Benjamin Berger, Production Mixer

Martin Kittappa, Production Mixer

Lily van Leeuwen, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • The Only Leg That Matters • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

The Production Mixing Team, Production Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Call Of A New Generation • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Wigloose: The Rusical! • MTV • World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Gabe Lopez, Music Mixer

The Voice • Live Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer