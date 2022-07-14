2022 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 13, 2021)—The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats, on July 12.
HBO’s Succession received the most nominations this year, racking up 25 nods including for outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series. Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso earned 20 nominations, including two in the sound categories. HBO limited series The White Lotus also received 20 nominations, including for outstanding sound mixing.
NBC and Peacock will air and stream this year’s three-hour Emmy Awards live telecast on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. PT. A host has yet to be named.
Emmy Award Music Category Nominations Announced
The Emmy nominations in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul, “Carrot and Stick”
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor
Ryan Cota, Sound Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor
David Collins, Sound Editor
Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Loki, “Journey into Mystery”
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor
Steve Slanec, Sound Editor
Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor
Adam Kopald, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ed Hamilton, Music Editor
Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard, “Penance”
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor
Alex Pugh, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor
Ben Schorr, Music Editor
Katherine Harper, Foley Artist
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Memento Mori”
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Designer
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
John Sanacore, Sound Editor
David Barbee, Sound Editor
Matt Decker, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor
Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor
Steven Baine, Foley Artist
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Arcane, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor
Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor
Alexander Temple, Music Editor
Alex Seaver, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, Foley Artist
Barry, “starting now”
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Darrin Mann, Sound Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Cobra Kai, “The Rise”
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor
Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor
Nick Papalia, Sound Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots, “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”
Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours”
Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan McClain, Foley Editor
Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Escape”
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor
David Beadle, Dialogue Editor
Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor
Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor
Sean McGuire, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Gaslit, “Year of the Rat”
Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor
Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor
Ben Zales, Music Editor
Chris Rummel, Music Editor
Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Midnight Mass, “Book VII: Revelation”
Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor
Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor
Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor
Matt Hartman, Sound Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Ian Chase, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor
Carl Sealove, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire”
Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor
Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Manselle, Foley Editor
Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Brian Straub, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor
Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
Matt Stutter, Sound Editor
Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor
Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor
Simon Riley, Foley Artist
George Carlin’s American Dream
Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor
Lucy and Desi
Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant Furhman, Music Editor
McCartney 3, 2, 1, “The People We Loved Were Loving Us!”
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor
Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor
- Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Sound Editor
The Tinder Swindler
Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor
Chad Orororo, Sound Designer
Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul, “Carrot and Stick”
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer
Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
Ozark, “Sanctified”
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer
Amy Barber, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession, “Too Much Birthday”
Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick, “Pseudo-Addiction”
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer
Gaslit, “Final Days”
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer
Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer
Pam & Tommy, “The Master Beta”
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer
The White Lotus, “Departures”
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Walter Anderson, Production Mixer
Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) snd Animation
Barry, “all the sauces”
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer
Michael Miller, ADR Mixer
Hacks, “The Captain’s Wife”
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Ted Lasso, “Rainbow”
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino”
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer Josh Morton, Package Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “First Show Back with an Audience, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, Interview with Jon Stewart, and Jon Batiste Performs ‘Freedom’”
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer
Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live, “Host: John Mulaney”
Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer
Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer
Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer
William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer
Devin Emke, Package Mixer Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer
Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer
Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Music Mixer
George Carlin’s American Dream
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, “Becoming 100% That Bitch”
Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer
Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer
Julianne Kane, Production Mixer
Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer
McCartney 3, 2, 1, “These Things Bring You Together”
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Big Opening #1”
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, “Venice”
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer
Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer