2022 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 13, 2021)—The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats, on July 12.

HBO’s Succession received the most nominations this year, racking up 25 nods including for outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series. Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso earned 20 nominations, including two in the sound categories. HBO limited series The White Lotus also received 20 nominations, including for outstanding sound mixing.

NBC and Peacock will air and stream this year’s three-hour Emmy Awards live telecast on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. PT. A host has yet to be named.

The Emmy nominations in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul, “Carrot and Stick”

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor

Ryan Cota, Sound Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor

David Collins, Sound Editor

Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki, “Journey into Mystery”

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor

Steve Slanec, Sound Editor

Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor

Adam Kopald, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ed Hamilton, Music Editor

Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard, “Penance”

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor

Alex Pugh, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor

Ben Schorr, Music Editor

Katherine Harper, Foley Artist

Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Memento Mori”

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Designer

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

John Sanacore, Sound Editor

David Barbee, Sound Editor

Matt Decker, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor

Steven Baine, Foley Artist

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Arcane, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor

Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor

Alexander Temple, Music Editor

Alex Seaver, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry, “starting now”

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Darrin Mann, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai, “The Rise”

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor

Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor

Nick Papalia, Sound Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots, “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”

Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours”

Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor

Jordan McClain, Foley Editor

Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor

Richard David Brown, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Escape”

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor

John Guentner, Foley Editor

Sam Lewis, Foley Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor

David Beadle, Dialogue Editor

Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor

Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor

Sean McGuire, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit, “Year of the Rat”

Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor

Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor

Ben Zales, Music Editor

Chris Rummel, Music Editor

Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass, “Book VII: Revelation”

Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor

Matt Hartman, Sound Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Editor

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Ian Chase, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor

Carl Sealove, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire”

Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Manselle, Foley Editor

Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor

Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor

Matt Stutter, Sound Editor

Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor

Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor

Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor

Simon Riley, Foley Artist

George Carlin’s American Dream

Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor

Lucy and Desi

Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant Furhman, Music Editor

McCartney 3, 2, 1, “The People We Loved Were Loving Us!”

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor

Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor

Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor

Kim Foscato, Sound Editor

The Tinder Swindler

Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor

Chad Orororo, Sound Designer

Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul, “Carrot and Stick”

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer

Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

Ozark, “Sanctified”

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer

Amy Barber, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things, “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession, “Too Much Birthday”

Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick, “Pseudo-Addiction”

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

Gaslit, “Final Days”

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Moon Knight, “Gods and Monsters”

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer

Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

Pam & Tommy, “The Master Beta”

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer

The White Lotus, “Departures”

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Walter Anderson, Production Mixer

Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) snd Animation

Barry, “all the sauces”

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer

Michael Miller, ADR Mixer

Hacks, “The Captain’s Wife”

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders in the Building, “The Boy From 6B”

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Ted Lasso, “Rainbow”

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Casino”

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer

Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer Josh Morton, Package Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “First Show Back with an Audience, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, Interview with Jon Stewart, and Jon Batiste Performs ‘Freedom’”

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer

Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live, “Host: John Mulaney”

Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer

Frank J. Duca Jr., CAS, FOH/Foldback Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer

Josiah Gluck, CAS, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer

William Taylor, CAS, Sound Effects mixer

Devin Emke, Package Mixer Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer

Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer

Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer

Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Music Mixer

George Carlin’s American Dream

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer

Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, “Becoming 100% That Bitch”

Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer

Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer

Julianne Kane, Production Mixer

Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer

McCartney 3, 2, 1, “These Things Bring You Together”

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Big Opening #1”

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, “Venice”

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer

Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer